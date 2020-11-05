The Bearded Lady

300 S Main

Located in the thriving Fort Worth Near Southside neighborhood on South Main Street, The Bearded Lady will be one of your favorite new spots to grab a quick lunch or dinner and enjoy a refreshing craft beer.

Billy Bob’s Texas

Their mission is to deliver the world’s greatest honky-tonk experience and create lasting Texas memories. They accomplish this by delivering the finest live music nightly, and an authentic western atmosphere to enjoy with friends and family.

Funky Picnic Brewery

401 Bryan Av #107

We have designed our brewery in a café setting to appeal to a wider-range of customers by offering longer hours, comfortable seating, a kid-friendly environment, and a simple menu of appetizers, snacks, and artisan sandwiches.

Fred’s Texas Cafe

915 Currie St

Nationally acclaimed burgers, fabulous chicken-fried steak, the coldest beer in town — that’s Fred’s Texas Cafe, a beloved local dive that’s serious about food and casual about everything else. Indoors, booths and bar stools are held together with duct tape; outdoors, the expansive patio, featuring live bands, is a comfortable as your own backyard.

Pinstripes Bistro Bowling Bocce

5001 Trailhead Bend Way

Pinstripes was built from a passion to celebrate and experience sophisticated fun. Gather around our outdoor fire pit, take on a friend in a game of bocce, or lace up your bowling shoes for the classic American pastime. Featuring seasonal ingredients in every dish and take pride in our curated wine, craft beer, and handcrafted cocktail selection.

Pouring Glory

1001 Bryan Av

Pouring Glory is a Growler filling station that serves craft beer and wine, on and off premise. Our display kitchen adds excitement as the chefs prepare meals from smoked BBQ to gastro-pub grub to as daily specials. We are the first to market to have a Growler Filling Station as well as a full-service restaurant.

Rogers Roundhouse

1616 Rogers Road

At the bar you’ll be met with a cleverly-curated, always-rotating lineup of draft beers flowing from 30 taps, and a refreshing list of patio sippers, like our crowd-pleasing frozen margaritas. Our food menu – casual yet wildly flavorful – puts a spin on classic Texas favorites and Mexican staples.

Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill

1051 W Magnolia

If you’re craving a burger ‘n’ shake, Shaw’s is your place — the menu includes bison, lamb, and mushroom burgers in addition to the classic half-pound bacon cheeseburger. The shakes are old-school, served in a parfait glass and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. And yes, you can get fries with that – regular, sweet potato, or waffle-cut.

T and P Tavern

221 W Lancaster Av #1000

Step back in time in a newly restored rail station tavern, and experience a piece of Fort Worth history. The T&P Tavern features an extensive menu of sandwiches and breakfasts and features a bar with Rahr on tap. A huge covered, pet-friendly patio and plasma TVs makes T&P a great place to hang out.

Voicebox Karaoke

2955 Crockett St

Put Voicebox in your queue for the night and come belt out your favorite tunes in a private suite with all your people. Their drink menu features local draft favorites, a long list of delicious specialty craft cocktails, and unexpected saké for you to try. If you need to refuel between songs, try their crispy tots and spicy buffalo cauliflower, or the chicken strips.

