Yesterday’s Trinity Pride Fest drew hundreds to the location of South Main Village on the Near Southside for live music, drinks and food, assorted vendors, and more from 6pm to 10pm.

The day started with a march filled with rainbow flags, the Fair Mounties, and giant puppets which started at nearby Broadway Baptist Church.

The overall vibe was joyful and welcoming. The political pressure on the LGBTQIA+ community was betrayed by the lightness of the event. Before the march, one of the event organizers spoke about visibility and the power of being seen. The joy felt like an act of resistance.

“The turnout at Trinity Pride Fest exceeded all expectations, ours and those of our participants,” said Roger Calderon, president of Trinity Pride, the nonprofit behind the festival. “This festival holds deep meaning for so many, and we are thrilled that our community embraced this new chapter together. We’ve found a new home on South Main Street, one that perfectly reflects our mission to create safe, welcoming spaces for everyone.”

Along with a performance at the Bearded Lady by the B- 52s and Devo tribute act the Bikini Whales and TRVR?, there was a Pride Market by Wandering Roots that stayed busy throughout the hot afternoon and early evening. The crowds were even bigger and louder for the drag show at the South Main MicroPark with Deja Dubois, Kianna Lee, Climaxx, Devotion Dubois, and Citronella W. Mack.