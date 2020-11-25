When the Best Of 2020 hit the stands in late September — and online shortly thereafter — the critics made their choices, but so did the readers. Certain categories were so popular, we published not just one winner, but a Top 5. Here are the Brewery winners again, with a few more details.

Cowtown Brewing Company

1301 E Belknap St | 817-489-5800

www.CowtownBrewCo.com

“We are open for in-house dining. Come enjoy craft beer and BBQ in our family-friendly brewpub located in central Fort Worth. Not ready to get out yet? We have 4 packs of all our beer, and our food menu, available for curbside pick up.”

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

401 Bryan Av, Ste 117 | 817-923-2121

www.FunkyPicnicBrewery.com

“Funky Picnic is dishing out artisan sandwiches, pub-fare, and house-made craft beers in the funky, industrial, earthy interior of our family-friendly brewpub in the South Main Village of Fort Worth.”

HopFusion Ale Works

200 E Broadway Av | 682-841-1721

HopFusionAleworks.com

“We are a craft brewery and taproom, deep in the heart of the near southside. We are lucky to be a part of a vibrant community that supports locally-owned businesses and are honored to have the opportunity to share our passion.”

Rahr & Sons

701 Galveston Av | 817-810-9266

www.RahrBrewing.com

“As North Texas’ national award-winning brewers, the Rahr family is excited about continuing to brew great tasting beers that can be found throughout Texas and continuing to serve these great beers directly to you at a Wednesday or Saturday tour and tastings.”

Wild Acre Brewing

1734 E El Paso, Ste 190 | 817-882-9453

www.WildAcreBrewing.com

“Wild Acre Brewing Company toasts the famous stretch of land known as Hell’s Half Acre and the legends that built its reputation with a devotion to brewing the highest quality American craft beer found anywhere. Enjoy a glass in tribute, and help us fan the flame for quality craft beer.”