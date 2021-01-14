The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (NMWHM) will honor Civil Rights Activists as part of a five-day observation of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Events include a virtual panel discussion, awards ceremony, day of service, and concert.

The celebration starts on Thu, Jan 14, with a panel discussion on The Importance of Creating an African American Museum in Fort Worth moderated by Fort Worth Asst. City Manager Fernando Costa at noon via Zoom. Login details will be provided upon event registration.

On Fri, Jan 15 at 7pm, Civil Rights Activists and Pioneers will be honored in a recognition awards program at The Warehouse (1125 E. Berry St) with guest speaker Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney. Honorees include Andrew Young, C.T. Vivian, John Lewis, and Xernona Clayton.

“We are honored and thrilled to present this MLK, Jr. celebration,” says NMWHM Co-Founder Jim Austin. “It’s important in these times to commemorate, reflect and pay homage to the tremendous legacy of Dr. King and his tireless efforts in working towards a more unified nation and the advancement of people of color. We also want to celebrate those who walked with him and held the mantle of equality after Dr. King.”

On Sat, Jan 16 at 10am, there is an MLK Day of Service at The Ranch (3534 E Berry St). Families are encouraged to come out and enjoy socially distanced outdoor games and activities, including horseshoe toss, horseback riding, and races.

This event is free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is requested. Then on Sat, Jan 16 at 8pm, there is a virtual and limited-seating live event at The Warehouse with an R&B performance by The David Whiteman Band.

On Sun, Jan 17, the party continues with An Evening of Jazz featuring Bobby Faulk, Dewayne Washington with Faces the Band & Family, and headliner Donyale Renee, BMA-Houston Female Entertainer of the Year award-winner. Tickets for both nights of music are available on Eventbrite.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration week concludes on Mon, Jan 18 at 3pm with A Tribute to Rev. Dr. Marin Luther King, Jr. featuring an airing of his historic “I Have a Dream Speech” video presentation.

Don’t miss this incredible tribute to a true American Hero, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $35 on Eventbrite. For more information, visit www.cowboysofcolor.org or call 817-922-9999.

This event is sponsored by KXAS NBC-5, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Jim Austin Online, Tim and Karen Anfin, and Visit Fort Worth.