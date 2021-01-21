Angela Souder has taken the North Texas market by storm with her growing business Stage With Angela Interiors. With her upbringing in construction, she can recall following her father to subcontracting jobs as a child and channeling her mom’s creative nature. Angela has chosen to continue following in her parent’s footsteps but in her own way in the design/decorating realm.

After receiving her degree in Interior Design from Stephen F. Austin, she has made a little dream into a reality, inspiring vision for realtors, investors, sellers, and homebuyers. “I go above and beyond expected. I love seeing a client’s expression after walking into a staged home and creating an emotional connection to the space. It is gratifying.” The Fort Worth resident is proud to bring her fledgling business here but is gladly serving all the metroplex areas.

In professional staging, most homes are empty shells, and many potential homebuyers struggle to envision what a living space could potentially look like. Art, furniture placement, and even new wiring will bring space to life and embrace its potential esthetic. Souder believes that the same principles apply in bringing your home turf to life for your personal edification. To that end, she suggests three ways to create a calming space and soothe your soul.

UTILIZE THE RIGHT COLOR – Colors affect our mood, and the sooner you pick colors that calm the space, the better. Angela uses greys, tamed blues, and muted greens to add life and create calmness. “If we enter into a room with a chaotic color scheme, our moods can switch immediately.” If your room’s color doesn’t exude calmness, then it’s time for a change.

BRING NATURE ALONG – A combination of the right flower type and the ultimate vase can amplify your chosen aesthetic, help center your soul, and soothe the room. Angela always uses pops of natural elements, whether bedside or dining platform. A biophilic design helps restore the balance by bringing certain natural elements inside, helping people feel healthier and more energetic.

CUT OUT CLUTTER – SWA offers a “partial stage” option using existing furniture and recommends removing clutter, including artwork, accessories, and furniture to help reduce tension and create a more calming space. “It’s okay to let it go, part with your art, purge the paper,” says Angela. “Remember it’s also okay to simply store your momentous and file away the memories.” Sometimes less is more.

Stage With Angela can help to achieve balance in any space: she strives to create beauty, comfort, and functionality by playing with colors, materials, and furniture to create a space to soothe the soul. For ideas on home staging and house redesign for occupied or vacant properties, follow her at Facebook.com/StageWithAngela or call 817-501-5076.