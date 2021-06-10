OPENING

Censor (NR) Niamh Algar stars in this British horror film as a movie censor who starts to lose track of reality while investigating her sister’s disappearance. Also with Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, Adrian Schiller, and Clare Holman. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 (R) Omar Epps reprises his role in this sequel to the horror parody as an author who thinks his new next-door neighbor (Katt Williams) may be a vampire. Also with Zulay Henao, Bresha Webb, Lil Duval, Michael Blackson, Danny Trejo, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg. (Opens Friday)

The Misfits (R) Pierce Brosnan stars in this thriller as a criminal who participates in a gold heist that goes far beyond what he’s been told about the job. Also with Tim Roth, Jamie Chung, Hermione Corfield, Mike Angelo, and Nick Cannon. (Opens Friday)

New Order (R) This Mexican thriller has some striking visuals and talent behind the camera without saying much. The film takes place during a high-society wedding that becomes caught up in a violent revolution, with the bride-to-be (Naian González Norvind) taken prisoner by the revolutionaries. Writer-director Michel Franco creates a striking color palette, with the revolutionaries staining everything green as their signature. He’s also good at showing innocent casualties among the rich and poor as both the rebels and the government commit atrocities in the name of their causes. Yet other films like the Guatemalan horror movie La Llorona have painted a more complete picture of life inside a plutocratic dictatorship. The story is underbaked, but Franco is a talent to watch for. Also with Fernando Cuautle, Diego Boneta, Roberto Medina, Mónica del Carmen, Ximena Garcia, Claudia Lobo, Dario Yazbek Bernal, and Lisa Owen. (Re-opens Friday at Grand Berry Theater)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) The sequel to the 2016 kids’ movie has Peter (voiced by James Corden) running off to cause trouble in the big city. Also with Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and David Oyelowo. Voices by Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James, Aimee Horne, Damon Herriman, and Hayley Atwell. (Opens Friday)

Queen Bees (PG-13) Ellen Burstyn stars in this comedy as a woman who encounters a clique of elderly mean girls when she moves into a nursing home. Also with James Caan, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, Ann-Margret, Elizabeth Mitchell, French Stewart, and Christopher Lloyd. (Opens Friday)

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) A real-life Fort Worth story becomes a movie made in our own town. Luke Wilson plays “Rusty” Russell, the legendary football coach who arrives to teach math and take over the team at the Fort Worth Masonic Home for Orphans in the late 1920s. Director Ty Roberts and co-writers Lane Garrison and Kevin Meyer labor mightily to avoid the usual clichés of sports dramas with mixed results. The narrative suffers from too much voiceover narration from a doctor and assistant coach (Martin Sheen) explaining how the team became an inspiration to America during the Great Depression, but the hardscrabble setting of Fort Worth a century ago is well-evoked and the football games look ragged the way you’d expect a high-school game from that era to look. Watch for Wayne Knight, cast well against type and making a big impression as a sadistic school dean who believes in corporal punishment. Also with Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw, Lane Garrison, Jacob Lofland, Scott Haze, Ron White, Rooster McConaughey, Jake Austin Walker, Larry Pine, and Treat Williams.

Under the Stadium Lights (PG-13) Milo Gibson stars in this drama about the 2009 Abilene High School football team. Also with Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White, Carter Redmond, Glenn Morshower, Germain Arroyo, and Laurence Fishburne. (Opens Friday at Movie Tavern Hulen)

NOW PLAYING

Bố Già (NR) The title translates to Sorry, Dad. This Vietnamese comedy is about a put-upon middle-aged father (Vũ Ngọc Đãng) who lives with his social media influencer son (Trấn Thành) and the rest of his extended family in the same back alley in Saigon. The laughs may largely sail over your head if you’re not Vietnamese, but it is undoubtedly fascinating to gain a window into another culture by seeing a mainstream film that’s not necessarily made for the international market. The son’s publicity stunts include flooding his family’s house with four feet of water to make a YouTube video are properly outrageous. Westerners may find the father’s Job-like suffering a bit much for a comedy. The two stars also double as co-directors of the film. Also with Anh Viet, Khanh Quoc, Phuc Bao, Phuong Lan, Thanh La, and Tu Minh.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) The filmmakers lose the plot something serious here. The horror series veers into third-rate courtroom drama as Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) try to prove demonic possession when a young man (Ruairi O’Connor) murders his boss and claims to have mistaken him for a demon. The big tracking shots by director Michael Chaves (who did the bad, English-language movie about La Llorona) are just empty stylistic flourishes here, and the attempts to hang the series on Ed and Lorraine’s matrimonial bond are limp at best. None of this would matter much if the movie had some effective scares, but this one trots out the same oogie-boogeymen (and women) as the previous films. Also with Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, Ronnie Gene Blevins, John Noble, and Eugenie Bondurant.

Cruella (PG-13) Emma Stone goes into high camp mode, and I’m so here for it. This origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain follows her from her childhood in 1960s England to her rise to prominence in the face of a tyrannical fashion designer boss (Emma Thompson). The filmmakers are clearly immersed in fashion, Jenny Beavan’s costumes nicely merge traditional looks with a more punk-rock design, and the film shows its protagonist always working at her craft. The main character establishes Cruella de Vil as a supervillain alter ego to strike back at her boss, and her Banksy-like publicity stunts are quite cleverly staged by director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes left and right as a Cockney grifter, but Stone owns the show as someone whose genius won’t be kept down. This Disney film’s for all the weird little kids who aren’t well-behaved enough to be princesses and have bizarre creative visions running through their heads. Also with Joel Fry, John McCrea, Emily Beecham, Kayvan Novak, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Andrew Leung, and Mark Strong.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) The newly crowned all-time box-office champion in Japan is this anime film that plays in Japanese- and English-language versions here. If you’re not familiar with the series of manga comics that this is based on, you may be confused by the lack of backstory and the weird continuity hiccups with extended flashbacks and dream sequences. However, the story still comes through about a young demon hunter (voiced by Natsuki Hanae in Japanese and Zach Aguilar in English) who is called on a mission with two other hunters and a mentor (voiced by Satoshi Hino and Mark Whitten) to catch an evil spirit preying on the passengers of a train out of Tokyo. If the dramatics are too lachrymose for you, the action sequences and the repulsively imagined demons are enough to give this movie traction. Additional voices by Akari Kitô, Abby Trott, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Bryce Papenbrook, Hiro Shimono, Aleks Le, Daisuke Hirakawa, Landon McDonald, Akira Ishida, and Lucien Dodge.

Dream Horse (PG) Too much like other sports movies. This might be because the racehorse that this movie is based on had a movie-like career, but even so, the filmmakers don’t do enough with it. The story picks up in the late 1990s, when a bored supermarket clerk (Toni Collette) and an accountant with experience owning thoroughbreds (Damian Lewis) put together a group of investors in their small town in Wales to contribute £10 a week for two years towards breeding a racehorse. The inspirational speeches arrive just when you think they will and the supporting characters come off like the same lovable village eccentrics you’ve seen in a thousand other cozy British comedies. The movie will provide a shot of Welsh pride, and Collette proves she can slot into any setting with any accent. Still, the uplift here is purely theoretical. Also with Owen Teale, Nicholas Farrell, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Anthony O’Donnell, Steffan Rhodri, Peter Davison, and Siân Phillips.

Finding You (PG) That title is ironic, because the movie never decides what it’s about. Rose Reid plays an American violin student who travels to Ireland for a semester abroad and falls for a Hollywood movie star (Jedidiah Goodacre) who’s shooting a swords-and-sorcery film there. The CGI dragons in the movie-within-the-movie are more believable than the Irish atmosphere — if there were any more stereotypes about Ireland in here, we’d be seeing leprechauns dancing around pots of gold. The film might have gotten away with that if it had focused on one thing, but since it’s adapted from Jenny B. Jones’ novel, it insists on cramming in subplots about the star’s career and the protagonist’s attempt to reconcile a nursing home patient (Vanessa Redgrave) with her family. This is a comprehensive failure. Also with Katherine McNamara, Tom Everett Scott, Judith Hoag, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Fiona Bell, and Patrick Bergin.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) If you come to this movie for the monster-on-monster fights, this movie delivers on that. Three movies into the series, though, you’d think they’d be trying for more. This installment has a group of idiot scientists trying to lead King Kong to the hollow space at the Earth’s core to stop Godzilla after the big lizard starts attacking cities again. Adam Wingard takes over the helm of the series, and he stages the fights between Godzilla and Kong with a clarity that you don’t always have with kaiju fights. There are some humans in this thing, but they’re stupid and nobody cares about them. They’re played by A-listers, but Wingard could have cast the workers at his local Wal-Mart in these roles, and it would have had the same effect. This is the wrong kind of throwback, reminiscent of the bad old days of Michael Bay’s Transformers films. At least we’re spared Bay’s slavering over his actress’ asses. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Demián Bichir, Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Lance Reddick, Shun Oguri, Kaylee Hottle, Julian Dennison, and Kyle Chandler.

Nobody (R) Wonderful as it is to see Bob Odenkirk star in an action thriller, the film doesn’t have much besides its novelty value. The comedy writer and star of Better Call Saul plays an anonymous suburban father of two who’s hiding a past as a government-licensed killer. When his past comes to light, he falls afoul of the Russian mob. The best scene here is a fight on a bus when he takes down five knife-wielding thugs, as director Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry) makes good use of the setting and Odenkirk conveys the difficulty his character has in defending himself against all these bad guys. The other action set pieces don’t measure up to that one, though, and the script fails to do justice to the concept of a regular guy who tries to manage his family life while his past catches up with him. The humor is heavy-footed, too. The 58-year-old star fully merits his action vehicle, and could have used a better one. Also with Connie Nielsen, Alexey Serebryakov, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, Christopher Lloyd, and RZA.

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) A worthy successor to the 2018 horror hit, this sequel expands the world of the original, with the surviving family members (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe) abandoning their family farm to shelter with a neighbor (Cillian Murphy) and find a sanctuary on an island untouched by the alien invasion. Murphy’s presence is a nice touch, as he recalls his starring role in 28 Days Later and gives a nice performance as a survivor of the apocalypse who’s haunted by his lost loved ones. Besides telling us some things about our core characters that we didn’t know, writer-director John Krasinski also delivers on a couple of bravura sequences, one with a pre-credit extended flashback and another involving a pack of rapist-cannibals. The series continues to build character and suspense with a minimum of dialogue. Also with Djimon Hounsou, Dean Woodward, Scoot McNairy, and John Krasinski.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) This Disney animated film is savvy enough to be set in Southeast Asia, which has a rich vein of folklore. If the results are somewhat underwhelming, the fact that the film is still watchable means something. Set in an ancient dragon-shaped kingdom that has broken off into five warring territories, the movie is about a teenage girl (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) who sees an opportunity to unite the land in peace by reviving the last dragon (voiced by Awkwafina). The film’s points about learning to get along were made by Zootopia with much greater wit and cogency, and Raya herself is so bland that the film surrounds her with six cute sidekicks. The movie badly needs Awkwafina, whose humor cuts through the movie’s reverence and pictorial beauty like a Thai chile through coconut milk. The picture serves an underserved audience and is better than last year’s live-action Mulan remake. Additional voices by Sandra Oh, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang, Benedict Wong, Sung Kang, François Chau, Ross Butler, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Spiral (R) This spinoff from the Saw series has more sophisticated ideas in its head than its predecessors, but still needed more. Chris Rock plays a homicide cop dealing with a Jigsaw copycat who is targeting police officers for his sadistic murders. The fact that it’s bad cops in the new killer’s torture devices doesn’t do all that much. The script does have an intriguing idea in making the Black protagonist a pariah inside his department for his honesty about police brutality, but this isn’t followed up on like you’d want. Rock does have loads more personality than any actor we’ve previously seen in the series, and his presence alone makes this into a flawed but unique presence in the burgeoning canon of Black horror movies. A sequel will need a lot more thought, though. Also with Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Dan Petronijevic, Richard Zeppieri, Patrick McManus, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Spirit Untamed (PG) Now that the property has heated up again thanks to a Netflix spinoff series of the original 2002 animated film, this sequel feels hastily thrown together. Isabela Merced voices a girl who tries to save Spirit and his herd of wild horses from a gang of outlaws determined to herd them and sell them off for meat. Given a chance to freshen up a dull original, the filmmakers can’t come up with any suspenseful set pieces or funny jokes, nor can they shed any light on the Latin cowboy experience. The voice cast is boring as well despite its A-listers. This movie needed to be on a streaming service, because it’s nowhere good enough to have seen the inside of a theater. Additional voices by Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Jake Gyllenhaal, Walton Goggins, Eiza González, Andre Braugher, and Julianne Moore.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) Fort Worth product Taylor Sheridan turns Michael Koryta’s potboiler of a novel into this indifferent thriller about a traumatized ex-firefighter (Angelina Jolie) who encounters a boy (Finn Little) on the run from hired killers in the Montana wilderness. Sheridan knows how to navigate America’s rural areas, but he loses track of the various plotlines and characters, and the actors here give pallid performances. The plot of the book has been changed considerably and not for the better. Though the movie maintains the element of the bad guys setting the forest on fire to smoke out their target, the drama against that fire still feels curiously inert. Tyler Perry shows up here, and I can’t figure out what his role is in the story. Also with Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Medina Singhore, and Jake Weber.

Tom and Jerry (PG) I get the feeling that a better movie could have been made about Itchy and Scratchy from The Simpsons. The cartoon cat and mouse remain animated as they take their rivalry into a live-action fancy New York hotel, where an unemployed millennial (Chloë Grace Moretz) cons her way into a job as a temporary event planner. Tom and Jerry’s mostly one-way slapstick violence against each other feels like it was taken straight from the 1940s cartoons, and the human characters around them have nothing to add to the proceedings. I’d blame the script for the lack of funny business, but I’m not sure there ever was one. When Michael Peña can’t inject anything into the comedy, you know things are dire. Also with Ken Jeong, Pallavi Sharda, Rob Delaney, Patsy Ferran, and Colin Jost. Voices by Bobby Cannavale, Lil Rel Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Wrath of Man (R) If you want the familiar comforts of Jason Statham shooting people, this movie delivers. Considering it’s his reunion with Guy Ritchie, though, it’s a bit underwhelming. Statham plays an Englishman in L.A. who takes a job as a security guard for an armored truck company, only to prove to his colleagues that he’s not an ordinary working stiff. This remake of the 2004 French thriller Cash Truck sports an ingenious flashback structure that reveals why the protagonist is out for revenge and who he is seeking it from. The movie could have done without Christopher Benstead’s bombastic score and Ritchie’s Biblical imagery. Despite a nifty one-take opening shot depicting two guards being held up by armed robbers, the movie isn’t as thoughtful or skillful as Heat or The Limey. I like Statham better, too, when he’s allowed to display a sense of humor. Also with Jeffrey Donovan, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Deobia Oparei, Scott Eastwood, Laz Alonso, Raúl Castillo, Rocci Williams, Niamh Algar, Eddie Marsan, and Andy Garcia.

DALLAS EXCLUSIVES

The Carnivores (NR) This drama stars Lindsay Burdge and Tallie Medel as a lesbian couple whose marriage starts to come apart under the strain of their dog’s grave illness. Also with Frank Mosley, Vincent James Prendergast, and Jason Newman.

Gully (R) This crime thriller follows a spree by three teenagers (Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, and Charlie Plummer) through L.A. as they try to escape their dysfunctional childhoods. Also with Amber Heard, Robin Givens, John Corbett, Jonathan Majors, Erica Peeples, DeRay Davis, and Terrence Howard.

Hero Mode (PG) Chris Carpenter stars in this comedy as a teenage coding genius who has 30 days to create the world’s greatest video game in order to save his family. Also with Mira Sorvino, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Creed Bratton, Bobby Lee, Bret Harrison, Erik Griffin, Indiana Massara, and Sean Astin.

Undine (NR) The latest film by Christian Petzold (Phoenix, Transit) is about a Berlin historian (Paula Beer) who lives a double life as a water nymph. Also with Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree, Jacob Matschenz, Anne Ratte-Polle, Rafael Stachowiak, and José Barros.

Witnesses (PG) This religious drama is about a man seeking scientific proof of the Mormon scriptures as historical fact. Starring Michael Zuccola, Caleb J. Spivak, Lincoln Hoppe, Paul Wuthrich, Scott Christopher, Lacy Hartselle, and Shawn Stevens.