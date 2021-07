Tulips FTW and Magnolia Skate Shop collaborated on Friday night to transform the Near Southside venue into a veritable skate park. As psych-rockers Siamese Hips, shoegazers Trauma Ray, Strays, and Smokey Mirror rocked the packed house, skaters shredded out back.

The free, all-ages event started a bit slow, but by the time the bands hit the stage, a good chunk of folks had materialized. The back patio/skate ramp was packed shoulder to shoulder for most of the night.