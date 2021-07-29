The inaugural release by Unce Toasty is finally here. Filmed at Cloudland Recording Studio, “The Butcher of Burundi” is a delightful pummeling of heavy garage rock tuneage set to an irreverent and humorous video by Coffee Pot Films. Uncle Toasty features familiar musical stalwarts Jeffrey Friedman (guitar/vocals), Sammy Kidd (guitar), Joe Tacke (guitar), Rebekah Elizabeth (bass), and Mike Surdel (drums). The band promises forthcoming releases about “man-eating crocodiles, civilizations, lung conditions, and false pride and arrogance” to feed North Texas fans’ need for a “DIY high.”