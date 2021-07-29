The first weekend of October, travel the roads to discover Downtown Arlington at the Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival. This unique music event from Oct 1 thru 3 features blues, country, gospel, jazz, rock, and more, over three days at 18 venues including Arlington Music Hall, Levitt Pavilion, and Texas Live. Here is the recently announced schedule of artists.

FRIDAY 10/1

Bobby Pulido with Monica Saldivar, and Mike Ryan with Catie Offerman, plus Devin Leigh, Velvet Love Box, Texas Cartel, Brandon Steadman, Estacado, Billie Star, Able Delilah, Sunny Disposition, and Mutha Falcon.

SATURDAY 10/2

William Clark Green with Shaker Hymns & Jesse Stratton, and Jamestown Revival, plus September Moon, Tamara King, Lance Battalion, and Damoyee.

SUNDAY 10/3

La Original Sonora Dinamita with Grupo Control & Grupo Feroz, Dan Cavanaugh Quartet featuring Grammy nominee Remy Le Boeuf, Big Ass Brass Band, and Tatiana Mayfield, plus Don Pendley, Jesse Spradlin, Blake Dagley, Aaron Cooper, Pinebox Serenade, Holy & The Mystery Lights, and Phil Hollie.

Smaller music venues hosting some of these shows include Cartel Taco Bar, Create Arlington, Grease Monkey Burger Shop, Growl Records, Inclusion Coffee, J Gilligan’s Bar & Grill, Legal Draft Beer Company, Maverick’s Sports Grill, Old School Pizza Tavern, and Hurtado BBQ. There will also be listening rooms at On Tap, Hooligan’s Pub, Hershey’s Palace, 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge, and Urban Alchemy.

Along with the concerts above, Ramblin’ Roads will include a Classic Car Show, a Gospel Brunch, the Urban Artisan Market, and Start-The-Journey Youth Talent Showcase.

Tickets are $45 for a single-day ticket, $100 for a three-day ticket, or $250 for a three-day reserved pass. For more information and reservations, visit RamblinRoadsFest.com.