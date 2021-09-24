Antique & Vintage Finds

Readers’ Choice: Montgomery Street Antique Mall, 2601 Montgomery St, 817-735-9685

Critic’s Choice: Honeysuckle Rose Vintage, 5113 White Settlement Rd and at Lola’s Trailer Park, 2735 W 5th St

This vintage store is a trove of clothing and apparel that have lasted long enough to be once again appreciated. Proprietor Tiffany Ortez Parish has a genuine love for the timeless treasures that she hand-selects for her boutique. Hand-embroidered dresses with sunburst and moon patterns, hand-painted scarves, and all kinds of boots are just a few vintage options that can be matched with clothing from the same time period or with more contemporary accessories. Her most popular summer items are her hand-cut denim cutoffs, which, like most of the vintage wear in her store, look fabulous with a pair of cowgirl boots.

Bakery

Readers’ Choice: Stir Crazy Baked Goods, 1251 W Magnolia Av, 817-862-9058

Critic’s Choice: Great Harvest on Magnolia, 1305 W Magnolia Av, 682-708-7228

West Magnolia Avenue is home to the choicest bread options in Fort Worth. Buy a loaf to take home or enjoy the baked goods with a sandwich and salad. You won’t find delivery trucks secreting factory-made bread through the back door. Here, the sourdough, five-grain, and gluten-free breads are baked the old-fashioned way, starting with wheat from the Golden Triangle of Montana. The grains are milled on-site to deliver an unadulterated, wholesome, and nutrient-rich base for a wide range of baked goods. From beginning to end, the offerings are made from five ingredients: flour, honey, salt, water, and yeast. You “knead” to try it for yourself.

Barbershop

Readers’ Top 5: The Cutting Room, 1306 May St, Ste 100, 682-250-4451 • District Barbershop, 400 S Jennings Av, Ste 100, 817-420-9552 • Fort Worth Barber Shop, 3529 Lovell Av, 817-731-5252 • Mend Barbershop, 1418 N Sylvania Av, 817-834-6363 • South Side Barber Shop, 1409 Evans Av, Ste A, 817-870-9737

Critic’s Choice: Fort Worth Barber Shop

When you pop into Fort Worth Barber Shop for a trim, it’s more like you’re going to hang out at the pad of some really cool friend of a friend, someone who’s welcoming and friendly and who appreciates the importance of a chilled-out vibe. Of course, you’ll look great, but the shop’s atmosphere — natural light, good tunes, genuinely nice barbers — is why you’ll want to come back.

Boutique

Readers’ Choice: Creatively Beaut Goods, 2900 Race St, Ste 164, 682-707-9985

Critic’s Choice: Honeysuckle Rose Vintage, 5113 White Settlement Rd, @HoneysuckleRoseVintage

This beautiful boutique specializes not only in vintage fashion dating back to the 1920s, but they also carry eclectic accessories, home décor, handmade local goods, textiles, and more. Beginning as a mobile shop in 2013, Honeysuckle Rose Vintage’s first permanent location started as a mini-boutique in 2019 at Lola’s Trailer Park. Their second location, and main headquarters, opened on White Settlement earlier this year. We guarantee you won’t be able to leave this store without falling in love with something that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Car Wash

Readers’ Choice: University Car Wash, 3134 Collinsworth St, 817-714-5290

Critic’s Choice: Britezone, multiple locations

Yes, it’s a time-honored tradition, but if there’s one chore you should consider cutting from your weekly routine, it should be washing your car. Hear us out. There’s a drive-through car wash alternative that takes customer service seriously. The crew at Britezone quickly funnel cars toward an automated drive-through that gently washes, rinses, and dries every inch of your car or truck. Any remaining wet spots are touched up by towel-laden workers as you exit. Britezone also offers on-site detail services and interior cleaning. There are monthly plans that let you zip in and out of their drive-through automated car wash with the utmost of ease.

CBD, Place to Buy

Readers’ Choice: Thrive Apothecary, 212 Carroll St, 817-480-7098

Critic’s Choice: Thrive Apothecary

CBD, a medicinal cannabinoid, works miracles on people and even pets. Mother Nature gifted humans an endocannabinoid system that can be activated for self-healing purposes when you pop a CBD edible. Or when you use a CBD topical agent over any part of your body that’s afflicted with chronic pain.

Thrive Apothecary offers seemingly innumerable ways to eat, drink, spray, or inhale precise amounts of pure CBD or related hemp derivatives like Delta-8, CBG, and CBN, which are all 100% legal to buy, use, and transport within Texas. One of the co-owners, Trey Phillips, is a former Fort Worth police officer, so following the law is kinda his thing. His wife, Dr. Lisa Gardner, is the other half of the ownership team and a board-certified surgeon.

Gardner and Phillips have a knack for explaining the proven medical benefits of CBD and connecting customers with the right products.

Charcuterie Boards

Readers’ Choice: Meyer & Sage, 2621 Whitmore St, 817-386-5009

Critic’s Choice: Board & Brie, 400 N Oak St, Roanoke, 817-693-1908

Holiday season is approaching, and, all “adult lunchable” jokes aside (which is actually the name of one of Board & Brie’s signature offerings), there’s no better way to prepare for grazing partygoers and make yourself look like the classiest person this side of Tanglewood than a picturesque charcuterie board. Owner Lane Tunstall prides herself on beautiful standard offerings as well as custom creations that amaze the eye and elevate the palate. Her shop also offers regular charcuterie classes and is available for preorder pickup and catering. No matter what the demand or size of your event, high-quality meats, cheese, fruit, and nuts will jazz your guests when ordered from Board & Brie.

Cigars, Place to Buy

Readers’ Top 5: Big Dave’s Cigars, 6501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-731-6433 • Good Karma Cigar, 704 E Weatherford St, 817-720-7222 • Pop’s Safari Room, 2929 Morton St, 817-334-0559 • Silver Leaf Cigar Lounge, 426 Commerce St, 817-887-9535 • Underground Cigar Shop & Lounge, 6409 E Lancaster Av, 817-507-3640

Critic’s Choice: Underground Cigar Shop & Lounge

Carrying small-market cigars, boutique tobacco blends, and the implements with which to enjoy them, Underground Cigars is born out of its owners’ obsession with outside-the-mainstream, small-batch smokes. The shop’s speakeasy aesthetic and BYOB policy make it the perfect hideaway for aficionados seeking the best cigars nobody has ever heard of, and if that isn’t cutting-edge enough, the shop accepts NFTs, too.

Coffee, Place to Buy

Readers’ Top 5: Arcadia Coffee, 326 Bryan Av, 817-565-3722 • Avoca Coffee Roasters, 1311 W Magnolia Av, 817-924-1514 • Black Coffee, 1417 Vaughn Blvd, 817-782-9867 • Craftwork Coffee Co., 2700 Weinberger St, 817-737-4169 • Race Street Coffee, 3021 Race St, 817-330-9270

Critic’s Choice: Buon Giorno Coffeehouse & Roastery, 500 W 7th St, Ste 140, 817-378-4505

With all the craft coffee shops popping up around town, it’s becoming more difficult to find a place that’s more than its signature drink or special additive — somewhere with simply good, straightforward brews where you could spin around blindfolded and no matter where your pointer finger lands, you know it will taste good. That’s Buon Giorno.

The Italian-themed roastery and coffee shop brews heartily delicious, robust coffee. It’s one of the few craft coffee places where the product is simple, quality, and reasonably priced. They even sell a wide selection of their roasted coffee beans by the bagful so you, too, can fill your home with the fragrance of full-bodied java.

In fact, the baristas ask your preference of espresso roast when you order a drink. And if you become a stuttering fool like we did when first asked, the baristas happily explain what makes each roast, named after the seasons in Italian, flavorfully unique and which will pair well with your beverage. Buon Giorno is where we fell in love with their sweet, smooth chai tea lattes and all manner of caffeine made with their rich, nutty inverno espresso roast. I mean, who knew you could become someone with a favorite roast?

Aside from coffee, the tea selection is also impressive, not to mention they have somehow concocted a drink that genuinely tastes like you’re sipping a warm blueberry cobbler. We couldn’t tell you what’s in it, but we can say drinking it is like getting a big ol’ snuggly hug from your grandma. And who doesn’t love that?

Customer Service

Readers’ Choice: Novak Hair Studios, 250 W Lancaster Av, Ste 110, 817-592-4247

Critic’s Choice: Cowtown Rover, 3958 W Vickery Blvd, 817-731-3223

Specializing in service and support for BMW, Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz owners, Cowtown Rover can help with any type of foreign-car problem you might have. When parts and vehicles are available for sale, you’ll see them posted immediately on social media. While closed on Saturdays and Sundays, Sam Esquivel and the guys are consistently there to help you every 8am-5pm Mon-Fri throughout the year. Unless they are on vacation. The whole gang goes on hiatus for a week around the 4th of July and a week at Christmas. Good for them!

Day Spa

Readers’ Choice: Perfect Touch Day Spa, 2525 Weisenberger St, 817-870-3610

Critic’s Choice: Perfect Touch Day Spa

Locally owned and operated since 2002, Perfect Touch Day Spa is a luxurious oasis tucked away in the Foundry District providing affordable and convenient beauty and wellness services. All therapists and estheticians are trained, licensed, and armed with the years of knowledge needed to meet clients’ needs. Throughout the year, Perfect Touch offers seasonal specials to prepare you for whatever is coming next. Right now, for example, they are offering a Teen Facial. With school back in session, stress mounting, hormones changing, and acne flaring, a customized facial for your teen with their complexion, skin type, and sensitivities in mind should definitely be on the syllabus.

Doggie Daycare

Readers’ Choice: House of Wag, 2912 Race St, 682-250-3131

Critic’s Choice: Doggie Diggs, 221 E Broadway Av, 817-332-4264

From the aerial view of the skyline with its mural-painted storefront in the foreground as a Facebook cover to the pictures of happy pups in class-picture style photos posted to its page, you can tell that Doggie Diggs is a great place to take your #FurBabies for doggie daycare. Owner Candace Cooper is a true animal lover and is hands-on with her clients and their parents. The well-loved local business also offers boarding and grooming. Who’s a good doggie? You are, Doggie Diggs!

Dry Cleaners

Readers’ Choice: Kite’s Custom Cleaners, 4839 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-732-6031

Critic’s Choice: Kite’s Custom Cleaners, four area locations

Walls filled with annual awards from other, lesser media outlets who shall remain nameless *a’hem* and a glowing reputation out in the marketplace since Day 1 in 1958, Kite’s is the obvious/tried-and-true choice for this category. By offering sound advice via social media — who knew bug spray could stain your clothes? — and building new locations, they are engaging younger audiences and keeping up with the times. Way to grow!

Farmers Market

Readers’ Choice: Clearfork Farmers Market, 4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, 817-731-7396

Critic’s Choice: Bedford Farmers Market, 2824 Brown Trl, Bedford, 817-358-9510

If this place only sold farm-fresh seasonal fruits and veggies, the quality of its selection would still be worth the trek to the Mid-Cities from everywhere else in the county, but it also offers locally made salsa, tamales, cobblers, chocolates, jams, jellies, and every other delectable homemade snack that your fridge and pantry are lacking, plus a wide variety of decorative plants at great prices.

Furniture Store

Readers’ Choice: There’s No Place Like Home, 855 Foch St, 817-244-3371

Critic’s Choice: La Casa Retro, 1424 Brown Trl, Ste D, Bedford, 682-258-9400

This vintage store is heavy on vinyl records, old stereo systems, and the threads that were new when the Stones were young, but you’ll always find some mid-century table or funky ’70s chair to shake up your home’s aesthetic.

Gifts, Place to Buy

Readers’ Choice: Gifted, 212 Carroll St, Ste 110, 682-250-5963

Critic’s Choice: Well Gifted, 3401 Bernie Anderson Av, 817-718-2554

Heather Pittman and Andi Longsworth have a gift for spreading joy. Sometimes, the best gifts are unexpected, whether they be for a loved one, a youngster in college, or as a thank you gift to a longtime friend. When there’s gifting to be had, the owners at Well Gifted can handle all of your packaging and shipping needs. The online shopping options are organized into his and her product lines, baby and wedding gifts, and other options. The boxes of happiness include fun names like little Roo (for toddlers), the Old Fashioned (very much for adults), and Favorite Golfer (for pops and grandpas). Gifts show appreciation, and the offerings from Well Gifted show that you put extra thought into that act of giving.

Local Grocer

Readers’ Choice: Neighbor’s House Grocery, 500 W 7th St, Ste 175, 817-334-0526

Critic’s Choice: Roy Pope Grocery, 2300 Merrick St, 817-732-2863

Though it’s under new ownership, Roy Pope is still the same ol’ pocket wonder the West Side has known and loved for decades. Featuring chef’s-made treats at the deli and just enough canned goods, breads, and drinks in the aisles to negate a haul to Kroger or Target, Roy Pope is definitely a gorgeous-looking anachronism but certainly a welcome one.

Grocery Store

Readers’ Choice: Central Market, 4651 W Fwy, 817-989- 4700

Critic’s Choice: Central Market

There’s a reason Central Market is still packed after all these years. The place is legit. Offering the freshest meats, seafoods, and veggies, the Arlington Heights institution is always a good return on investment, understanding you may pay a little more than you would at Kroger or Albertson’s. Plus, there’s always the chef’s-made delicacies in the round and sandwiches. We’re big fans of the salmon filets with the mac ’n’ cheese.

Gun Store

Readers’ Choice: Defender Outdoors Shooting Center, 2900 Shotts St, 817-935-8277

Critic’s Choice: Advantage Firearms, 3100 Handley Ederville Rd, Ste D, Richland Hills, 682-730-5146

Now that Texas is officially the wild Southwest again, you’ll need some training and expertise on picking out a weapon you can open carry without repercussion. Advantage Firearms is veteran-owned and friendly to a fault. Despite our legislature’s decision to allow anyone to carry, it’s still in your best interest to attend a License to Carry class, which are offered regularly at Advantage. This shop offers the full range of services of most shops, including purchase transfers from other dealers and the ability to service Class III and specialty license holders for rare and automatic weapons. Supplies of ammunition are scarce right now, but their website is excellent and it’s easy to see what’s in physical stock before showing up in person. AF also offers a nice selection of camping and general outdoor gear in addition to their gun-specific fare. There’s a working AR-smith, so if you’re into black rifles and need a repair or tips on accessories, AF has you covered.

Hair Salon

Readers’ Choice: Novak Hair Studios, 250 W Lancaster Av, Ste 110, 817-592-4247

Critic’s Choice: Novak Hair Studios

When it turns September, our alternative-media minds turn to fall and how soon our Best-Of award write-ups are due. (Note to self: Type faster!) It’s a refreshing break to suddenly think of springtime and the impact that one local client — Novak — has on our planet daily and not just on Earth Day in April. You see, along with doing great hair, Novak prides itself on being a fully sustainable, zero-waste, luxury salon. Owner Benjamin Hudgins and his team go above and beyond to take care of their clients, the community, and the planet.

Jewelry, Place to Buy

Readers’ Choice: Sovereign Jewelry, 207 S Jennings Av, 817-885-7848

Critic’s Choice: Rock ’n Roll Rummage Sale, Lola’s Trailer Park, 2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100

On the third Sunday of every month, Lola’s expansive patio turns into a market for a wide range of vintage finds and handmade goods, as well as a showcase for fun, funky jewelry and accessories.

Liquor Store

Readers’ Choice: King’s Liquor, 2810 Berry St, 817-923-3737

Critic’s Choice: PK Liquor Co., 3204 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-585-1055

We like some specific libations — call us crazy — and to be honest with you, PK is the only place that has all that we’re looking for. And that’s saying something because the Cultural District establishment is not that big at all. Even better, the service is always fast and friendly, and in this viciously divided world, there’s something to be said for a business transaction with a smile.

Meat Market

Readers’ Choice: The Meat Board, 6314 Camp Bowie Blvd, 844-693-6328

Critic’s Choice: B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 5212 Marathon Av, 817-737-5212

We hate sending you to the priciest place, but it really is this steakhouse and sandwich shop at The Shops at Clearfork that has the most prime collection of ham, salumi, bacon, sausage, and steaks. Plenty of Texans are serious about the last, and this boutique offers dry-aged cuts as well as both North American and Japanese wagyu. We’re awash in good steakhouses here, and B&B is on the bucket list for serious carnivores.

Record Store

Readers’ Choice: Doc’s Records & Vintage, 2628 Weisenberger St, 817-732-5455

Critic’s Choice: Panther City Vinyl, 1455 W Magnolia Av, Ste 113, 682-252-8441

The best part about a true record store is that it doesn’t discriminate, musically speaking, that is. At Panther City, you’re as likely to find some super-cheesy classic rock gem along with a ’90s hip-hop platter and Black Moth Super Rainbow or some other Pitchfork-approved slab. Buy ’em all. This isn’t to say the aisles aren’t curated to an extent because they are, just that it’s nice for a record store that doesn’t deal only in high volume to acknowledge guilty pleasures, too. And the smart, affable Larry Harrison has to be the best record salesman in Fort Worth dating back at least 30 years.

Smoke Shop

Readers’ Choice: Fusion Hookah Lounge & Smoke Shop, 2205 W Berry St, 817-921-5500

Critic’s Choice: The Cloud House, 3604 Golden Triangle Blvd, Ste 416, 682-557-6944

From pipes and vapes to CBD edibles, tobacco, hemp, and Delta-8, The Cloud House will blow your mind with the breadth of its selection, and its old-skool headshop vibe makes for a chill shopping experience.

Tanning Salon

Readers’ Choice: Cowtown Tanning, 3501 Bluebonnet Cir, 817-525-2296

Critic’s Choice: Cowtown Tanning

Tanning as an industry has changed so much. Abrasive colors and beachy chain themes are out of style as customers crave the feel of a high-end salon and luxury experience. Cowtown Tanning on Bluebonnet is a one-stop shop to look great when you want an instant glow highlighted by extra-white teeth. Whether you’re prepping for a wedding or decide short notice you need to escape your constituents during a power outage by jetting off to Mexico, this team can have you safely looking great with a full menu of treatments with the expertise to nail the finished look you seek. Membership options are available for those looking to stay bronze all year long, and sessions are easy to book through their website. Everything is UV free, which is something Fort Worthians are already subjected to plenty of this time of year.

Tattoo Studio

Readers’ Choice: Ink817 Tattoo Co., 3204 Camp Bowie Blvd, 682-204-0696

Critic’s Choice: Sleepy Hollow Tattoos, 3023 Bledsoe St, 817-435-2960

Whether you’re looking for a portrait, a traditional piece, or some Bart Simpson mashup you saw on Instagram, Sleepy Hollow has an artist that will totally kill it. The shop’s experienced tattooists are well-practiced in helping you flesh out your flesh art ideas, making it a great spot for a custom piece.

Thrift Store

Readers’ Choice: McCart Thrift, 5703 McCart Av, 817-921-9971

Critic’s Choice: Haltom Thrift, 3848 Altamesa Blvd, 817-370-7181

Haltom’s bargains are as great as its inventory is vast, and you’re bound to find that funny pint glass, Erma Bombeck book, or winter parka you didn’t know you needed.

Vape Shop

Readers’ Choice: Lucky Vapor, 3024 Race St, 817-386-5439

Critic’s Choice: VaporFi, 2150 E Lamar St, Arl, 817-484-0978

New to vaping? VaporFi’s friendly staff and neatly organized space will help you make sense of the hobby’s dizzying array of vapes and flavors — and it also offers a dizzying array of vapes and flavor, so it’s great for people who’ve been puffing for a while.

Waxing Services

Readers’ Choice: Melted Wax Studio, 4300 Boat Club Rd, 817-752-3655

Critic’s Choice: Wax Studio 54 inside Cachet Salons, 451 S Main St, Ste 26, 817-691-4107

If you prefer that the look of your bikini area be the opposite of the 1970s, esthetician Kaylee Crow can help. As the self-proclaimed Disco Waxer, she specializes in Brazilian, brow, and full-body waxing from a suite located inside Cachet Salons & Spa. With September being her birthday month, Crow is offering lots of specials on products and services through social media right now. Facebook.com/TheDiscoWaxer is also where you can find before-and-after pictures showcasing her excellence. Tastefully done photographs, of course.

Wine, Place to Buy

Readers’ Choice: Cowtown Winery, 128 E Exchange Av, Ste 610, 817-626-1011

Critic’s Choice: Cadillac Wines, 3500 W Loop 820 S, 817-989-4435

There’s something to be said for the big-box retailers of the wine world (Total Wine, Spec’s, Goody Goody) and the selection that they give you, but the descendants of Frank Kent have gone in for atmosphere in the rebranded Magnolia Wine Bar on the Near Southside and this shop out west near a great many car dealerships an inside Frank Kent Cadillac. These places give you a deluxe experience as you sip by the glass and choose from a curated selection of wines of every major varietal and region of the world.

critic’s choice only

Beauty Services

Critic’s Choice: Frida Beauty Collective, 2707 Race St, Ste 10, 682-683-7899

The team members at Frida Beauty Collective are a talented bunch. Along with services for your brows, hair, lashes, and skin, the individual stylists of the woman-owned FBC do makeup — permanent and otherwise — and have the best vibe in town. Owner Candy Torres is on a personal mission to meet the beauty and self-care needs of Fort Worth by keeping you up to speed on the latest trends, stocking natural products, and using leading technology at her place of business. A great addition to not only Race Street but all of the Fort.

Beer and Wine Store

Critic’s Choice: Southside Cellar, 125 S Main St, 682-703-2184

What’s not to love. Head to this newish Near Southside establishment, pull up a seat at the small bar, imbibe as long or little as you want, and then grab a few suds on your way home. All of the major local breweries are represented, and Southside Cellar also brings in quite a few other cold, frosty goodies from elsewhere in the state. Can we just sleep here?

Metaphysical Shop

Critic’s Choice: Higher Purpose Emporium, 505 W Northside Dr, 682-207-5351

The North Side has a new retailer on the block. Along with the usual metaphysical items for sale like books, candles, crystals, herbs, incense, tarot cards, and the like, the shop also sells handmade jewelry and spiritual antiques. Everything sold has been ethically sourced and made with sustainable supplies, from hand-mined Colorado crystals to incense hand-rolled by indigenous people and bath products crafted by a local vendor using natural ingredients. Scholarships are available for classes, making them more accessible. The shop participates in the Medusa Project and is a safe space for those trying to escape dangerous and abusive situations. Owner Ivy Garcia has a genuine love for the community and wants to make Fort Worth — and the world by extension — a better place. Thank you, Ivy.