On the day of the Women’s March for abortion, it threatened to rain down on everyone. Luckily, the storm clouds dissipated, and the remaining humidity didn’t slow down the thousands of Texans flocking to the Tarrant County Courthouse. So many people of different ages, races, and backgrounds really came together for one mission: to spread the message that abortion is basic health care and women should be in control of their own bodies. It was shown through the way people dressed, made signs, and chanted, “My body, my choice!” together. The rally had a diverse group of speakers that represented the political and personal sides of abortion. Many protesters met their speeches with understanding, enthusiasm, and cheers. Even the small group of naysayers couldn’t stop the real power and community which were present at the Women’s March for abortion.

The huge participation of so many Texans was proof that many do not support Texas’ SB 8 antiabortion bill and are ready to vote out the old male politicians who create these anti-choice laws. The hundreds of thousands of Americans who marched throughout the entire country in solidarity made the day even more special. These politicians finally need to recognize that real change happens when we all come together.

It was so good to see that in person as I marched myself. While I walked alongside this varied group of people, I noticed the older women walking with canes, carrying signs stating they have been fighting for abortion rights for decades. I saw men walking with their wives with signs saying, “I stand with her.” Entire families of different generations walking together to stand up for abortion. Lots of teenagers filled with righteous anger talking about the world that they are inheriting and that they will do the most to change that. Many women carrying babies on their hips as they marched for the right to choose for every woman.

As we all got to the end, there was a collective reminder that there are many Texans who value the freedom of choices regarding abortion. I felt the Women’s March represented the best of our state’s fabled independence and citizens using their voices to speak up for the countless women who really need us to fight for them.

That day I was proud of Texas in a way I have not been in a very long time.

Kimberly McHale

Fort Worth, TX