I’m visiting Fort Worth and always love coming to a city that respects art, history, and architecture. I see the people in need written about in Anthony Mariani’s excellent editorial (“Hard to Swallow,” Mar 26) in a copy of the Weekly I picked up from a street box — as a former reporter at a paper in the Northeast with several newsmen who relocated to DFW, I’m always thrilled to find energetic publications. Hang in there, and a pox on those U.S. tariffs on the Canadian lumber used to make newsprint.

Thank you most sincerely for your convictions and for opening my eyes to the fact that even in a really red state, there are Democrats and progressives with urgent, loud voices they’re willing to put right out there for all to hear. Damn the torpedoes. Full steam ahead!

Dawn Shurmaitis,

New Hope, PA