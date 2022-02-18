The United States has experienced an entrepreneurial rise over the past year. In fact, applications for new businesses increased by approximately 23 percent in 2021, after remaining relevantly constant for almost a decade. According to findings by the US Census Bureau , more than 5.4 million applications were filed for new businesses, doubling that of what had been filed a decade ago—creating the biggest entrepreneurship boom in almost half a century.

With new advancements in technology coming up each day, starting a new business is much easier today than it would have been ten years ago. The internet provides a vast range of information and digital tools to help make starting and running a business easier. In this article, we examine some of the top online resources that help entrepreneurs get their businesses up and running.

Registered Agent Service

A registered agent is required by law for all formal business structures in the United States. They are in charge of receiving all official paperwork from the respective Secretary of State; they will also receive any service of process that a business might be served within any lawsuit. While anyone of legal age can act as a registered agent, it is often advisable to have this done by a professional.

There are a variety of online platforms that provide registered agent services, so it is best to conduct the proper research before committing to an online company. The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) is a great place to start and provides insightful information; if business owners were looking for a Texas registered agent , the online platform breaks down the top contenders in the state so that entrepreneurs can make more informed decisions.

Online Name Generators

Deciding on a business name is a vital aspect of starting a business, especially since this will become the essence of a brand and everything that it stands for. Entrepreneurs might be tempted to get carried away with intricate and complicated names when picking a business name. These, however, should be avoided at all costs since they are hard to remember. Focus on something that is catchy and leaves an impact on a customer.

Online name generators are great online business tools to help make the naming process easier. Most tools are free to use, and some provide a greater variety than others. However, most platforms will require users to input a list of keywords that are related to the new business. The online program will then work to create a list of options to pick from.

Domain Name Checkers

With the popularity of e-commerce growing at a rapid rate, if not immediately, then at some point in the near future, entrepreneurs will want to create an online platform. Regardless, it is vital to have some sort of internet presence to ensure the success of a business– even if operations take place via a traditional brick-and-mortar store.

When securing a domain, it is important that the domain name corresponds with that of the business name. This will make it easier for customers to find the business. Domain name checkers use a database of available names to help generate appropriate options. Some tools even provide the option of assisting entrepreneurs in registering their domain on the platform or will redirect them to an online platform that can.

Government Resources

The United States government places emphasis on encouraging entrepreneurship in the country. The United States Small Business Association website provides an online library of helpful information that will aid entrepreneurs in starting, running, maintaining, and growing their businesses.

The platform also provides information and relevant guidelines to help navigate and break down the various funding options that are available for small businesses. Everything from loans, investment capital, disaster assistance, surety bonds, and grants are covered. This will help business owners find investors and evaluate the various means of acquiring startup capital.

Final Thoughts

Starting a new business allows entrepreneurs the freedom to explore their passions and become their own boss. While it may take some time to begin seeing impressive profit margins, the process is often rewarding. Thanks to advancements in technology, entrepreneurs have a vast expanse of knowledge available to them– with just a few clicks on the internet, business owners have access to digital tools that help streamline the process.

