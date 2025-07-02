We have officially hit the steamy shores of Summerland and the annual epidemic of PTO being left out to dry. Approximately two-thirds of Americans don’t use all their paid time off, a rate that’s up 14% from 2017 and that leaves a whopping $312 billion on the table. When surveyed, employees said it’s hard to take time off for fear of falling behind at work and that travel costs are too expensive. If time or money has you limited, then a daycation might be your best vacation, and, luckily for you, our little ville has several low-cost options for cooling down near a body of water without booking flights and packing big bags. One can play bougie with a day pass at a luxury hotel pool or feel outdoorsy grilling at the local swimming hole, all while staying properly hydrated and well-fed. This list is by no means comprehensive. It’s just a glance at some of our faves.