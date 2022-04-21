Here at IKEA, we love our planet so have put together some fun Earth month activities, offers, and more. From in-store Earth Day events to tips for keeping your plants thriving, IKEA is your destination for all things Earth Month including its Earth Day Festival Weekend. Celebrate Earth Day 2022 at IKEA Grand Prarie (address/phone) this Saturday and Sunday. Our in-store celebrations include offers, food tastings, and workshops. Here are a few:

Sustainability Workshop (Thursday, 6:30pm) – Attendees will learn how to give new life to old furniture and home accessories, how to make easy changes at home to save money and reduce waste, and a delicious recipe featuring our sustainable plant balls. (This is a digital event. Once registered, you will receive a link where you can see and hear the presentation, and ask questions. Register by Thursday.)

Smart Home Workshops (Sat-Sun, 11am & 2:30pm) – This introduction to the world of Home Smart will help you understand what light and sound can do for your home. Find out what influence light and sound have on your well-being and how easy it is to integrate Home Smart solutions into your home! (Instore event. Register online by Friday.)

Make & Take Crafts (Sat-Sun, 1pm & 4pm) – Decorate an IKIA watering can or plant pot. A decorated watering can is a fun way to help keep your plants and flower healthy and fed so they can grow strong! Get creative during this make-and-take activity. We will provide markers for crafts. One watering can/plant pot per person. While supplies last. (Instore event. Register online by Friday.)

IKEA is helping consumer makes strides toward more sustainable living through its Buy Back & Resell program. Did you know that you can sell select, gently used IKEA products back to us in exchange for in-store credit? If you have IKEA furniture that’s an oldie-but-still-a-goodie and are looking to retire it, we’ll buy it back and you help pave the way toward sustainable living. By finding your furniture a new home, we are making the things we love last longer. Simply fill out a form online and once you get your buy-back value email, bring the quote to the store along with your fully-assembled furniture and a co-worker will help you.

You can also conserve water and your budget with some simple adjustments to your home. Explore deals on faucets and showerhead at IKEA that make it easy to save water at home. IKEA Family Members get 10% off select bathroom faucets and showerheads thru Sun while supplies last.

This Earth Month, help IKEA support families affected by disaster and climate-driven crises and make your donations go further. How? From Fri thru Sat, Apr 30, head to IKEA Grand Prairie to donate $1 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief and we’ll mast your donation (up to $25.000)!

For other sustainability tips and to find more Earth Day events, visit IKEA.com and search “Earth Day.”