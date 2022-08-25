Promotional Feature

Our celebration of life at home is back, focusing on people’s real creativity and inventiveness at home. From Fri, Aug 26 to Sat, Sep 10, IKEA Festival will be taking place online, as well as in IKEA stores across the world. Be sure to tune in or stop by on the regular because there will be something new to discover with each visit.

Shop Local or Online

Starting Fri, Sep 2 thru Mon, Sep 5, go to IKEA Grand Prairie and explore topics including Arts & Crafts, Collecting, Fashion & Beauty, Focus & Wellness, Food, Gaming, Music & Dance, Nature, Pets, and Sports. We’d love to see you in person. Come on down to IKEA Grand Prairie (1000 IKEA Pl, 888-888-4532), your one-stop shop for affordable home furnishings, budget-friendly décor, and inspiring home design ideas.

Sign up for an IKEA Family membership to experience everything the IKEA Festival has to offer. Check out our full list of activities at ikea.com/us/en/stores/grand-prairie/.

Around-the-World Tour

Over the course of the festival, nine cities across the world will each play host for a day, with a morning-to-night schedule of fun and inspiration that’s not to be missed! It’s all happening at a local IKEA store, so swing by if you’re in the area, or catch it all live online.

Celebrating Your Passions

Each day of the festival will be packed with creativity and inspiration around ten different topics – coming to life online as well as in-store. From how-to tutorials to live shopping and entertainment, there’s something for everyone.

Learn more at ikea.com/festival.