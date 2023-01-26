Whether it’s the effortlessly cool swagger Zach Burns brings to the Unlikely Candidates’ concert images or the cinematic renderings of Charley Crockett’s shows from Brooks Burris, music and photography enjoy a synergistic relationship in Fort Worth.

During packed, raucous shows at Lola’s Fort Worth, Tulips FTW, and elsewhere, these photogs position themselves out of sight and slink around without disturbing concertgoers.

The work doesn’t end with the final ringing note. Often as quickly as possible, the visual artists parse hundreds of images, editing them as needed so musicophiles can relive the previous night’s glory via Instagram or Facebook.

Fort Worth’s music scene, after two years of inaction, has returned with packed shows, and this resurgence has been made possible, in part, by camera-wielding artists who give the scene vibrant images and promotional footage that last long after the curtains come down.

While not comprehensive, our list includes eight of the most active photogs in town to honor their work and that of the broader community of concert photographers.