Concerned about the environment and inspired by the Vietnam War protests across the country in 1970, the then junior senator Geylor Nelson organized a “teach-in” on college campuses to shed light on environmental responsibility and help change the public’s attitude. According to HowLifeUnfolds.com, for maximum student participation, his team chose April 22 as the date, as it fell between Spring Break and final exams. And so began Earth Day.

From celebrity young people like Greta Thunberg of Sweden to the girl next door, Earth Day is still relevant to students some 50 years later. So, how do you involve your kids? Here are some ideas for this Saturday.

Every Day is Earth Day at the Thrift Store

Celebrate Earth Day this year by donating and browsing at your local thrift store, where sustainability is automatically in play. By donating unwanted items and by thrift shopping yourself, you are giving goods a second life and helping the planet. At Goodwill, you’re also supporting educational career training programs that help local people in need. Before you head to Forest Faire, have the kids clean their rooms and pull a few toys they no longer play with. Take them to your local Goodwill to make a donation, and maybe pick out something cool (and affordable) to purchase inside.

How About a Trip to the Museum

Before or after your forest adventure, take the young earth-conscience person in your life on a visit to the Fort Worth Museum of Science (1600 Gendy St, 817-255-9300), where fellow environmentalists will gather to learn about and support the importance of long-term ecological sustainability from 10am to 4pm. Adult admission (ages 12-64) is $16, junior and senior admission (ages 3-11 and 65+) is $14, and children (ages 0-2) get in free. For more info, visit FWMuseum.org.

Attend the Forest Faire at Treetops

Whether you’re looking for a new school for your nature-loving little ones or just an activity for Earth Day afternoon, head to the Treetops School International (12500 S Pipeline Rd, 817-283-1771) 11am-2pm Sat for the annual Spring Forest Faire. “We use the natural environment of our school campus to celebrate Spring,” says teacher Julie Rose. “The school carnival idea was transformed to fit our students and our focus on education and celebration through nature.” As it is a carnival-style event, activities and snacks will be procured using tickets which can be purchased for 50 cents apiece. There is no admission cost to attend.

About School Enrollment at Treetops

At Treetops School International, the mission is to inspire students to climb to new heights in service, character, and education by creating a positive, safe community. If this philosophy appeals to you and your kids, you might consider fall enrollment. But first, you will need to attend at least one in-person tour before your child is placed in the lottery for the next school year (upon completion of the paperwork, of course). The final campus tour of the spring is 9am-10:15am on Wed, May 17. To reserve a spot, call 817-283-1771 today.