Patients in need of lifesaving transfusions need your help. All blood types are needed. In fact, blood type O negative is critical. This means less than one day’s supply is on-hand to help local patients. As the universal blood type, O negative can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. O negative is also the only blood type that is used to treat premature and unborn babies.
Upcoming Blood Drives
Carter BloodCare is urging area residents to make a positive difference by donating blood this month at these locations. As a special thank-you, each person who gives blood with Carter BloodCare in May will receive an insulated cooler bag.
College of Health Care Professions
Tuesday, May 2 (9am-2pm, 4pm-8pm)
Location: 4248 N Freeway, Fort Worth.
Contact: Jheri Clark (817-632-5900)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138371
Chick-fil-A Saginaw
Saturday, May 6 (9am-1pm)
Location: 4500 W Bailey Boswell Rd, Fort Worth.
Contact: Barbara Campos (817-236-0130).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139401
Ventana Amenities Center
Monday, May 8 (12pm-5:30pm)
Location: 10327 Trail Ridge Dr, Fort Worth.
Contact: Allison Cook (817-559-7087)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139285
Cash America
Tuesday, May 9 (8:30am-1:30pm)
Location: 1600 West 7th St, Fort Worth.
Contact: Jennifer Swartz (817-339-3174).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136955
Premier High School
Wednesday, May 10 (9am-2pm)
Location: 6411 Camp Bowie Blvd #B, Fort Worth, 817-731-2028 x114.
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138603
Light of the World
Sunday, May 14 (9am-12:30pm)
Location: 8750 North Riverside Dr, Fort Worth.
Contact: Russell Johnston (214-212-6901).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138999
Texas Oncology
Friday, May 19 (9am-2pm)
Location: Community Room, 500 South Henderson, Fort Worth.
Contact: Susan Ashlock (817-413-1590).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139915
Altamesa Church of Christ
Sunday, May 21 (9am-1pm)
Location: Fellowship Hall, 4600 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth.
Contact: Linda Smith (817-294-1260 x101)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137372
The Original Fort Worth Gun Show
Saturday, May 20 (9am-1pm)
Sunday, May 21 (10am-2pm)
Location: Amon Carter Exhibit Hall, 3401 Burnett Tandy Dr, Fort Worth.
Contact: Colleen Horan (817-412-5372).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139299
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Sunday, May 21 (11am-3pm)
Location: Fellowship Hall, 7001 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth.
Contact: Tammy McCurdy (817-292-1155)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137170
Ryan Family YMCA
Monday, May 22 (11am-3pm)
Location: Multi-Purpose Room, 8250 McCart Av, Fort Worth.
Contact: Kathryn Wade (817-346-8855)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/140307
Powerhouse Retail Services
Tuesday, May 23 (10am-5pm)
Location: 812 S Crowley Rd, Ste A, Crowley.
Contact: Katherine Byrd (682-286-7608)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139572
Texas Health Hospital Clearfork
Wednesday, May 24 (8am-2pm)
Location: 5400 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth.
Contact: Candace Moore Karima (817-433-7010)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138365
Medstar Mobile Healthcare
Wednesday, May 24 (12pm-5pm)
Location: 2900 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth.
Contact: Desiree Partain (817-923-3700).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138252
City of Crowley
Thursday, May 25 (12pm-4pm)
Location: Address: Crowley Rec Center, 409 Oak, Crowley.
Contact: Sandie Issacs (817-297-6707).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139680
Northwest YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth
Saturday, May 27 (8:30am-11:30am)
Location: 5315 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth.
Contact: Sharon Johnson (817-237-7237).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139302
Best Buy Fort Worth
Saturday, May 27 (1:30pm-4:30pm)
Location: 5944 Quebec St, Fort Worth.
Contact: Shelby Wedgeworth (817-238-6025)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139352
Walmart White Settlement
Sunday, May 28 (10am-2:30pm)
Location: Walmart #3773, 9500 Clifford Rd, Fort Worth.
Contact: Ashley Pride (817-367-0965).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139175
Tanger Outlet Center
Tuesday, May 30 (12pm-5pm)
Location: 15853 North Freeway, Suite 990, Fort Worth.
Contact: Holly Conner (817-464-5400)
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/140316
Westworth Village City Hall
Wednesday, May 31 (9am-1:30pm)
Location: Westworth Village PD, 311 Burton Hill Rd, Fort Worth.
Contact: Elisa Greubel (817-710-2502).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138418
Omni American Bank
Wednesday, May 31 (9am-1:30am)
Location: 1320 South University Dr, Fort Worth.
Contact: Jeannie DeLorenzo (817-367-5402).
Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138482.
Donated blood is used to help people with life-threatening injuries due to serious vehicle accidents and severe trauma, those undergoing open-heart surgeries and organ transplants, patients receiving cancer treatments, mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, children with anemia, and older adults with age-related health issues. Please give.
Carter BloodCare is dedicated to giving life to the community. Throughout North, Central, and East Texas, we provide life-saving blood components and transfusion services that give hope to people in need. For more information, visit CarterBloodCare.org.