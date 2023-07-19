Jackie O’s, 609 S Jennings Av, FW. Sun-Sat 3pm-2am daily.

There’s no shortage of queer-friendly joints on the Near Southside, but Fort Worth’s number of self-identifying gay bars (Club Changes, Club Reflections, Liberty Lounge, Urban Cowboy Saloon) is relatively small for a city boasting nearly 1 million inhabitants.

Cody Neathery, a Weekly contributing writer and the part-owner of a handful of watering holes across North Texas, told me he’s been considering opening a gay bar in Fort Worth for a few years. He just needed the right space. The recent shuttering of High Top Pub & Grub, situated between Reflections and Liberty off Jennings on the Near Southside, was his chance. After weeks of logistical delays, Jackie O’s opened just recently. The spot is hard to pigeonhole. Part swanky cocktail lounge and part low-key neighborhood pub, the space decked out in late-1950s and early-’60s decor welcomes folks dressed up or down.

The establishment’s patron saint of sorts, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, looks down on customers from her portrait high atop the ornate liquor cabinet. The famed First Lady, known for her style and grace, is not a major icon of the gay community, yet the symbolism works here. Fort Worth’s queer community is every bit as resilient as she was, the mother who maintained both poise while married to a philandering husband and her dignity as a widow. Neathery said it was for those reasons he homed in on her and because of the First Family’s local connection. The couple famously spent their last night together at the Hilton Fort Worth downtown.

Jackie O’s has a set cocktail menu with classics and in-house specials. On my first visit, I sprung for the Mid-Mod Martini. The gin-based libation had a light splash of vermouth, and each clean-tasting swig was followed by a citrusy tinge, thanks to the unconventional but splendid addition of orange bitters. The First Lady’s favorite adult beverage, according to Neathery and several corroborating stories, was the Negroni. Jackie O’s sticks to the classic recipe that makes use of gin, vermouth, and orange bitters. Although the martini and Negroni appear kindred spirits, Negronis are sweeter and less spiced, and the drink was an orange-kissed treat.

The espresso martini plays it straight with vodka, cold brew coffee, and simple syrup. The addition of a coffee liqueur further enriched the roasty notes of the caffeinated cocktail in which bitter and sweet blended for a deliciously intoxicating experience. The night ended with a trending cocktail, the Milwaukee Spritz. Served in a Miller High Life longneck, the hybrid is a melange of beer, Aperol, and fresh lemon juice. The result was light and refreshing.

On the way out, I perused the vending machine packed with drinking card games, sex toys, and other random items for $10 to $15. The two ladies nearby laughed as they pulled out their mystery prize, a miniature vibrator. Being single and regrettably not in the market for any kinky toys, I opted for the mystery bag. Mine contained a miniature skull pin, gag cigar, trading card based off Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame (unopened since 1997 apparently), small vile of disappearing ink, vintage Rocketeer trading card, and a random photo of someone’s poodle, plus magazine cutouts and two pieces of candy. Like my experience that night, the contents were both unexpected and delightful.