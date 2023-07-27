Some of you may remember the story we published about a year ago that featured JJ, the striking male mandrill at the Fort Worth Zoo. Well, the story continues as Weekly contributing writer Teri Webster still regularly visits and photographs her favorite monkey. JJ’s story is also continuing, and a new chapter is about to begin in his life. A new female is expected to join him and his current female, Sudi, within the next couple of weeks. The newcomer “has had offspring before, and the zoo is optimistic that she and JJ will be a good match,” said Avery Elander, the zoo’s director of marketing and public relations. “As mandrills are classified as vulnerable and populations are decreasing, we’re hoping to ultimately contribute to the healthy, genetically diverse population of mandrills in managed care to serve as a hedge against extinction.”