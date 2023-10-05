Promotional Feature

Guest contributor Shawna Gibson from SHAW’S Paws Pet Services (@FetchPetSit, 817-296-1769) has been caring for their own (and other people’s) furkids for more than 14 years. On an ongoing basis, we will be publishing her answers to your questions in a Q&A format. (Think: Dear Abby.) .

Question : So, being a bachelor, I want to get a dog to help me meet the ladies. Plus, I really want a dog and am open to any breed. I’m a little gun-shy about adopting a dog simply because I don’t want to adopt a dog with issues that require an enormous amount of time and effort. I’m a busy man needing the help of a man’s best friend (aka a wing dog). Please help. PS: And are you single? -Brian, Weatherford

Answer : Hello, Brian. I’d be remiss if I didn’t start this by saying that in your search for a purrrfect “wingman,” be sure you understand all the commitment and responsibilities that come with “wingman” ownership. After all, dogs are great judges of character, and “$itches” are no exception.

As for what breed to get, that depends on your lifestyle and personal preference. Some breeds need more physical activity/stimulation/structure than others. Keep in mind all breeds have different medical issues that they are more prone to. It also depends on if you are buying from a breeder how reputable are they?

Something worth mentioning is that no matter how well-bred the dog is, at the end of the day, anything can happen within the genetics, and they are still an animal and prone to behave as such.

A few small/medium breeds that I love include Aussies, bulldogs, and English springer spaniels. My favorite larger breeds are labs, goldens, Vizula, Burmese mountain dogs, and ( hot topic choice) I DO love them…pit bulls.

With a reservation about “adopting,” I would advise going through a reputable “rescue” such as Saving Hope, Apollo Support, Allies Haven, DFW Lab Rescue to name a few. Almost every breed has a rescue.

When you go through a reputable rescue, you will get a detailed background/history of the dog you are interested in. The dog has been fully vetted, spent time with a loving family, had time to decompress, and more than likely had some basic training implemented.

Also, when you adopt from a reputable rescue organization, you’re actually saving three lives. The one that will come home with you, the one that they pull from the shelter to start the process all over again and the one that they save off the street.

As to your inquiry, “am I single?”

If by single you mean one who sleeps with 3 cats, two dogs, and one very feral 8-year-old child, then yes.

DOG gone right I am. You wanna join our pack? It’s always a PAWty.

Readers, do you have questions of your own?

Please email CritterCorner@FWWeekly.com.