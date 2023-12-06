There are a lot of holiday-themed cultural events this month, but don’t forget your local musos. Plus, merch booths are fantastic places for gifts.

Sat, Dec 9

Arlington Christmas Parade kicks off with a set by Music Awards Country nominee September Moon at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abrams St, Arlington, 817-543-4308) at 5pm. Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting at the Levitt. There is no cost to attend.

Holiday Hoopla features the Old 97’s at Longhorn Ballroom (216 Corinth St, Dallas, 214-272-8346) at 6:30pm. Tickets start at $34 on Eventbrite.com.

The Merry Dickmas Show features Music Awards Tribute nominees The Dick Beldings at O’Shea’s Bar & Grill (310 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst, 817-577-4006) at 9pm. There is no cost to attend.

Thu, Dec 14

A Cody Jinks Christmas features Cody Jinks, Bryan Martin, Josh Morningstar, and Tennessee Jet at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) at 9pm. Tickets start at $40 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

A Very Twisted Christmas features Edge of Insanity, Vein, and From Then On at Sundown at Granada (3520 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-823-8305) at 9pm. Admission is $15.

Fri, Dec 15

A Very Itchy Christmas 2 features Jeff Zero & His Own Private Universe, Music Awards nominee Itchy Richie & The Burnin’ Sensations, and Question Begger at Growl Records (509 E Abram St, Arlington, 682-252-7639) at 8pm. Admission is $10.

Whiskey Christmas features The Mullens, The Prof. Fuzz 63, Lannie Flowers, and Music Awards nominees The Troumatics at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) at 8pm. Admission is $10.

Sat, Dec 16

The Breakdown Before Christmas features Upon a Burning Body with Dispositions, Foxcatcher, Lockjaw, and Renatu at Big Rob’s Texas (13930 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-355-1234) at 7pm. Tickets are $30 at ThirdStringProductions.com.

Christmas from the Sanctuary features Maylee Thomas-Fuller and Andy Timmons performing songs from their Christmas album Here Comes the Son at the Guitar Sanctuary (6633 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, 972-540-6420) at 7pm. Tickets start at $25 at ShowClix.com.

An Evening with Midlake features an opening set by the Midlake Jazz Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas followed by a full Midlake show at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) at 8pm. Tickets are $25 at Prekindle.com.

The Mele Kalikimake Annual Christmas Party features Avant-Garde/Experimental Music Awards nominee The Go-Go Rillas at 4 Kahunas Tike Lounge (506 E Division St, Ste 160, Arlington, 682-276-6097) at 8pm. There is no cost to attend.

A Very Hoochie Christmas features Chattahoochee Music covering ’90s country songs at Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth 817-332-3344). Admission is $15.

Sun, Dec 17

The 2023 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards will take place at the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500) today. More details to follow. For now, save the date!

Fri, Dec 22

Xmas with Friends Thrash Metal Party features Silvertongue Devil, Chemicaust, Electric Vengeance, KTCM, and Serpent Priest at Big Rob’s Texas (13930 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-355-1234) at 7pm. Admission is $12.

Sat, Dec 23

The Ugly Sweater Show features ISHI at Sundown at Granada (3520 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-823-8305) at 9:30pm. Tickets are $15 at Prekindle.com.

Xmas Pop-Punk Nite features Van Full of Nuns covering Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, and more at Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-824-9933). Tickets start at $15 at Prekindle.com.

Sun, Dec 31

Forgotten Space features Stu Allen covering the Grateful Dead at Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-824-9933) at 8pm. Tickets start at $35 at Prekindle.com.

Lava New Year’s Eve Bash features tribute band Infinite Journey: The Music of Journey and DJ Yuna at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893). Tickets start at $25 at Eventbrite.com and include a champagne toast at midnight.

NYE Live! features Bourgeous at Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688) at 8pm. Tickets that include entry to the party, a champagne toast, swag, and access to all the venues within the building start at $60 at AXS.com.

NYE with Squeezebox features the Squeezebox Bandits at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890) at 10pm. Admission is $33 and includes complimentary champagne for the midnight toast and breakfast tacos.

Rockin’ in the New Year features Music Awards Tribute nominee Poo Live Crew at Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, @BirdiesSocialClub) at 9pm. Tickets start at $10 at Prekindle.com.