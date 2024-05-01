Thursday, May 2, 2024

For its 52nd anniversary, Mayfest (Trinity Park, 2401 University Dr, 817-332-1055) welcomes everyone to attend 3:30pm-9pm today for free, then 3:30pm-10pm Fri, 10am-10pm Sat, and 11am-7pm Sun with $7-12 tickets at Mayfest.org. Entertainment includes an art and gift market, a beer and wine garden, a children’s area, food and beverage booths, an expanded carnival midway, live music on seven community stages, and the annual fun run. For artist and performer info and other updates, follow Facebook.com/Mayfest or visit Mayfest.org.

How would you like to attend Mayfest for free on Fri-Sun? In partnership with Trinity Collaborative Inc., the Fort Worth Public Library offers library cardholders free tickets (one per cardholder). Visit any location to pick up your ticket. No library card? No problem. Apply for one on the spot at any library location. To find the branch nearest you, visit FortWorthTexas.gov/departments/library/branches.

Friday, May 3, 2024

While named for the first Monday of the month, trust me when I tell you that absolutely nothing is happening at First Monday Trade Days (800 First Monday Ln, Canton, 903-567-6556) come Monday. The May event is Thu-Sun. As my mother lives not too far from there, attending this event is what she has chosen to celebrate her belated April birthday and an early Mother’s Day. By this time next month, it will be too dang hot for this shit. Surely, some of the 200-plus vendors on the 450-acre property are indoors, covered, or open at the crack of dawn while Texas is still preheating. I intend to investigate further, find out the best ways to tackle this outdoor hellscape during the summer months, and tell you all about it in our 2024 Summer Issue (May 22). Cool? Cool.

Saturday, May 4, 2024

It’s not just Star Wars Day. It’s also time for the Kentucky Derby. Start it off right with a $6 Mint Julep Seltzer at the Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000). While watching the races on the giant 12-foot screen, you can hear live music, participate in the most fashionable hat competition, or ride stick horses for prizes. There is no cost to attend.

On this, the dorkiest of dork days, May the Fourth be with us, because from 11am to 5pm, Holocron Toy Store (3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 105, Fort Worth, 817-489-5600) is raffling off gift cards and event tickets every 30 minutes while hosting some doggies for adoption. Raffle tickets are $5 each, with the proceeds going to the animal nonprofit Trinity Gap Rescue.

In other Saturday news, did we jinx Morgan Mercantile (121 S Main St, Ste 1, Fort Worth, 817-720-6160) with our cover image last week? Let’s hope not. Either way, the indie clothing retailer/design studio’s fifth anniversary party that was canceled last weekend due to inclement weather will now take place 4pm-8pm today at the SoMa MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth). Are they still Fort Worth It? You betcha! Enjoy a tattoo booth and some free booze while checking out Morgan’s new seasonal line.

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Trinity River Distillery (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, Fort Worth, 817-841-2837) will celebrate Cinco de Mayo noon-9pm Sat and 1pm-7pm today. Lacey Ingram will perform on the patio 4pm-7pm Sat, and today, there will be live mariachi music all day. Choose from three tour/tasting times on both days and sample a Whiskey Rita Cocktail. There is no cost to attend. Read Crosstown Sounds in this week’s Music section for more Cinco de Mayo info.

Monday, May 6, 2024

Futbol fans, it’s time for the Fort Worth Vaqueros’ 2024 jersey launch. Stop by Hyatt Place Hotel (132 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth) 6:30-8:30pm to pick up this season’s jersey, meet the players and staff, enjoy drinks and snacks, and win some exclusive raffle items. Attendance is free, but please RSVP at Facebook.com/FortWorthVaqueros. Follow @FortWorthVaquerosFC for more.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Now thru Sat, Jun 1, Jon Flaming’s BigBoldTexas at Artspace111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228) can be viewed 11am-5pm Tue-Fri or 11am-2pm Sat. His large-scale canvases showcase larger-than-life Western characters, including farmers and ranch hands, in a folk/primitive style. There is no cost to attend.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Fresh off the success of 2019’s genre-crossing hit “This Land,” four-time Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr. is on tour in support of his new album JPEG Raw and will perform at Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) 8pm tonight or at Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St, Dallas, 214-670-3687) 8pm Thu with Fort Worth/regional/national favorite Abraham Alexander opening both concerts. Tickets start at $69.95 at Ticketmaster.com.