Everybody’s workin’ for the weekend. At least, that’s how the song goes. With how the calendar falls this month, we get five of them. Below are some top choices for maximizing your “me time” musically in March.

First Weekend

Charles Milton Gaby plays Grease Monkey Burger Shop (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 103, Arlington, 817-665-5454) 8pm-11pm Fri. There is no cover charge, which gives you extra spending money for beer and tasty burgers.

Squeezebox Bandits are hosting a single-release party for the new track “City Lights” at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) Fri. Doors are at 8pm. Guest opener ALG Band plays at 8:30pm. Squeezebox is doing two sets, at 9:15pm and 10:30pm. Tickets start at $12 at TulipsFTW.com.

The Matthew Show has a full band set with Little Jack Melody & His Young Turks and Tipps & Obermiller at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) 9pm Sat. Admission is $10.

Second Weekend

Hazard County will play College Night at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) 7pm Thu, Mar 7. Entry is free with a physical college ID.

Black Tie Dynasty has a show with Phantomelo and Secrecies at Rubber Gloves (411 E Sycamore St, Denton, 940-594-2207) 7pm Fri, Mar 8. Admission is $15.

Canadian folk/blues singer-songwriter Matt Anderson is touring in support of his latest album, The Big Bottle of Joy. Along with folk artist Old Man Luedecke, Anderson plays the Rose Chapel at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800) 8pm Fri, Mar 8. Tickets are $25 at TixR.com.

In celebration of what would have been Townes Van Zandt’s 80th birthday this month, Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800) is the host venue for the annual Home Townes Festival, featuring two days of events. Townes’ former manager and music documentarian will speak as part of An Evening with John Lomax III at 8pm Sat, Mar 9, and local singer-songwriters will perform their favorite Townes songs 2pm-6pm Sun, Mar 10. Tickets are $25 on Prekindle.com.

The Cidada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) is celebrating its first anniversary with an all-day party 2pm-2am Sat, Mar 9, with drink specials, food vendors, pop-up tattoos, and live music by Arenda Light, J/O/E, and The Me-Thinks. There is no cost to attend.

Suzy and Woodrow from Suzy & The Sissies are playing as an acoustic duo at Second Rodeo in Mule Alley in the Stockyards (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 340, Fort Worth, 877-517-7548) noon-3pm Sun, Mar 10. No cover.

Third Weekend

The Toadies are playing with FIT at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 214-618-6893) 8pm Fri, Mar 15. Tickets start at $20 on Eventbrite.com. Coincidentally, this is the weekend they reunited back in 2006. Our friends at the Dallas Observer had a hand in that by inviting the band to play the Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade. There. Now that’s a thing you know.

Poo Live Crew will be at Rahr & Sons Brewing (701 Galveston Av, Fort Worth, 817-810-9266) 5pm-10pm Sat, Mar 16, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and the 20th anniversary of both the band and the brewery. There will be live music and a DJ all evening, with The Poo taking the stage at 8pm. Admission is $25 at the door and includes three beers and a souvenir pint glass.

The Go-Go Rillas will play on the main seminar stage at the Texas Pinball Festival at Embassy Suites by Hilton (7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco, 972-712-7200) 11pm-midnight Sat, Mar 16. The performance is free to those attending the festival (Thu-Sun, Mar 15-17). Weekend passes are $90 at TexasPinball.com.

The third annual Southside Spillover festival hits Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) the third weekend of March. The Plum Boys, Generational Wealth, Phantomelo, Smut, Bendigo Fletcher, Olive Vox, Oh He Dead?, Kassa Overall, Bathe Alone, Gruff Rhys, Eliza McLamb, TAGABOW, Winona Fighter, and Trauma Ray will play noon-1am Sat, Mar 16. Then from noon to 10pm on Sun, Mar 17, Honey Saxon, The Nancys, Bermuda Search Party, Wishy, High, Said the People, Subsonic Eye, Dale Hollow, Moon Walker, Jack Van Cleaf, Ethan Tasch, Coach Party, Provoker, Glixen, and Glare will play. Single-day passes are $19, and two-day passes are $35 at SeeTickets.us.

The Dick Beldings are playing a free show at The Rusty Nickel Icehouse (2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, 817-528-1682) 5pm-9pm Sun, Mar 17. (With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Sunday this year, look for plenty more lucky events to appear in our calendar columns in the coming weeks!)

Fourth Weekend

The Matthew Show will perform as a trio at Bankhead Brewpub (611 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-439-9223) 7pm Fri, Mar 22. There is no cost to attend.

Neutral Ground Brewing (2929 Race St, Fort Worth, 682-499-6033) is celebrating its third anniversary with a Cheers to Three Years Party featuring some new beer releases, a shrimp boil by The Wild Cajun, and live music by J/O/E noon-10pm Sat, Mar 23. There is no cost to attend.

Fifth Weekend

The Dick Beldings are playing a free party on the CBD Backyard Stage at Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688) for Rangers opening day (Thu, Mar 28). Then, the band heads to Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344) 9pm-midnight Sat, Mar 30. Admission is $10.

The Michele Taylor Band plays Dirty Water Saloon (9716 Palo Pinto Rd, Fort Worth, 682-702-2044) Sat, Mar 30. No cover.

Art House (3529 W Fuller Av, Fort Worth) offers a big show with comedy and visual art to go along with the music 5pm-11pm Sat, Mar 30. Denver Williams & The Gas Money will headline, preceded by Big Heaven at 9pm and the Sean Russell Band at 8pm. Openers include singer-songwriters Jakob Robertson, Claire Hinkle, and Kinsley August and comedians Brian Breckinridge, Tim Davies, Danny McGough, and Marc Plata. There is no cover, but tips at the door for the performers will be appreciated.