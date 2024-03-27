In preparation for this installment of Crosstown Sounds, I asked my ever-widening circle of local music contacts to tell me where they were playing now thru April and to send pictures of delicious food finds from gig locations that serve grub. Be careful what you wish for. (Looking at you, Dick Beldings.)

Denver Williams, Big Heaven, More

Mandy Hand wasn’t wrong when she posted that this show is “so big, we can’t show the whole poster.” Art House (3529 W Fuller Av, Fort Worth) hosts an evening of music, comedy, and vendors on Saturday with Denver Williams & The Gas Money (10pm), Hand’s band Big Heaven (9pm), the Sean Russell Band (8pm), a singer-songwriter and spoken word suite (6pm), and the Brian Breckenridge Comedy Showcase (5pm). There is no cost to attend.

Henry the Archer

Recent Weekly cover subject Henry the Archer had an album release party and new bassist debut with the Cut Throat Finches at Division Brewing (506 E Main St, Arlington, 682-259-7011) scheduled for 8pm Sat, Apr 13, but due to their drummer’s recent injury, the show has been moved to Sat, May 11. “It’s been more than four years, but Henry the Archer is back with new music,” we said in a recent story. “The Garden, unlike previous releases, will feature a little bit of everything sonically.” Read more at FWWeekly.com in the Music drop-down. Tickets are $13 in advance on Prekindle.com or $15 at the door. The brewery is creating a special beer for the occasion.

Itchy Richie & The Burnin’ Sensations

Along with seeing classic cars and hearing new Itchy music, you can try some new grub from the food trucks at the River Oaks Springfest Car Show at YMCA Camp Carter (6200 Sand Springs Rd, River Oaks, 817-738-9241) 10am-6pm Sat, Apr 27. The weekend kicks off the night before with a police-escorted cruise night/meet-and-greet at Grumps Burgers (5300 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks, 817-735-3333) 6pm Fri, Apr 26. There is no cost to attend.

The Matthew Show

Sadly, Matthew of the aforementioned Show did not have any pictures of himself eating at the following places because he is playing most of them for the first time. He’ll be at Aloft Hotel (334 W 3rd St, Fort Worth, 817-885-7999) 9pm Fri, Apr 5; Bourbon & Shine at Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, 817-888-8914) 9pm Fri, Apr 12; Truck Yard Alliance (3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936) 8pm Fri, Apr 19; False Idol Brewing (7924 Maplewood Av, North Richland Hills, 817-479-7256) 6pm Fri, Apr 20; and the Flying Saucer (111 E 3rd St, Fort Worth, 817-336-7470) 9pm Sat, Apr 27. For details on cover charges, ticket prices, and such, visit TheMatthewShow.com or Facebook.com/MrTheMatthewShow.

The Me-Thinks

It’s time for the annual April Fools Show & Hootenanny at the Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678) with The Me-Thinks, Freeze Sucka, and How’s My Driving 8pm Sat. Cover is only $10, and Haltom owner Chaz Buchanan wants to remind everyone that the Haltom always sells hot dogs. Nice. This show is on the side stage in the front room, where the hot dogs live.

Simone Nicole

Delicious food can be found everywhere folk songstress Simone Nicole plays this month, including at two free shows, at Woodshed Smokehouse (3201 Riverfront Dr, Fort Worth, 817-877-4545) with Runaway Sky 6:30pm-9:30pm Fri, Apr 5 (and then solo noon-3pm Sun, Apr 14) and at Atico (2315 N Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5112) 6pm-9pm Thu, Apr 11. Nicole also plays at After Hours in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160) 6:30pm Fri, Apr 12. Tickets are $25 at FWBG.org and include one adult beverage and light bites. For more info, visit SimoneNicole.com or Facebook.com/SimoneNicoleMusic.

One-Eyed Monsters

These monsters of metal have two big shows this month. First, they play with Cryowitch and The Infamists at the Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) on Sat, Apr 13, as part of Open Streets, a huge annual block party on the Near Southside with dozens of bands and lots of vendors and food. The Owl gets boiling at 6:30pm, and there’s no cover. Then, on Sat, Apr 20, One-Eyed Monsters and Denver Williams & The Gas Money will open at Black Market Garden’s album release party at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW). The show starts at 8pm, and cover is only $10.

Tejas Brothers

Fort Worth-based Tejano greats the Tejas Brothers are kicking off the new Shiner Sunday Series at Love & War in Texas (601 E Plano Pkwy, Plano, 469-443-0015) Sun, Apr 7, followed by Jesse Lee on Sun, Apr 21, and Dale Watson on Sun, May 12. Shows are at 3:30pm, and tickets start at $20 at LoveandWarinTexas.com.

Texas Flood

After a quick trip to the Motherland — for frontman Tommy Katona, that means Hungary — these nominees in our 2023 Music Awards for best regional act are playing, well, all over the region in late April, including at Rock & Brews (5351 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, 972-584-1670) 8pm Thu, Apr 19; Tolbert’s Restaurant & Chili Parlour (423 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-421-4888) 8:30pm Thu, Apr 25; and at the Gar Hole (106 Houston St, Anna, 469-301-6284) 8pm Fri, Apr 26.

While I know nothing about the Gar Hole and the obvious choice at Tolbert’s is chili (duh), I have a personal recommendation for Rock & Brews. For just $8 on the dessert menu, try the Purple Rain Drops, hand-rolled French beignet-style pastries filled with chocolate chips, deep fried to perfection, sprinkled with powdered sugar, topped with raspberry sauce, and served with housemade whipped cream.

Back to Those Dick Beldings

They’ve got nothing in April. Nada. No. Nope. Why? Because their drummer, Michael Harper, the brewmaster at Windmills Brewery (5755 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 972-777-6770), is going on a special trip to Italy to learn more about beer and stuff. In his absence, please hit them up if you are interested in booking the band as an acoustic folk act rather than a rad ’90s tribute. Otherwise, they will spend the next two months doing crazy photoshoots, posting memes, and dreaming of summer.

Their final gig until June is at Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344) 9pm Sat. Admission is $12. In the parking lot, the food truck El Buey de la Barranca Mexican Food (Bit.ly/ElBuey, 682-373-1420) will serve tacos, tortas, chilaquiles, flautas, and pambazos.