If case you and the crew are looking to check out any of the bars or restaurants that advertised with us in Zest 2024, we’ve alphabetized them in this handy, dandy section. From apples to zucchinis, visit these places soon, and tell them who sent you! Be sure and make it weird. 😉

Bearded Lady (300 S Main Street Fort Worth, 817-349-9832) is open for dine-in and to-go orders. Located in South Main Village, it provides scratch-made pub-style food, wine, cocktails, 25 rotating taps for crazy, fun craft beers, and a huge selection of canned and bottled beers from all over!

Big Kat Burgers (200 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 817-266-52740) makes its burgers fresh by hand using 100% all-beef. The sides are also fresh—never frozen—and made to order. Visit them soon at their permanent location in Fort Worth’s South Main Village!

Billy Bob’s Texas’ Honky Tonk Kitchen (2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117)

specializes in barbecue and steak, their menu will not disappoint. Whether you’re headed to a show at Billy Bob’s Texas or not, head there sometime soon and have dinner at the Honky Tonk Kitchen!

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez has a restaurant (2108 E Rosedale, Fort Worth) and a separate drive-thru (2220 E Rosedale, Fort Worth, 817-807-0931). Stop in for some of the BEST birrieria and tacos in the area. They now have a bar serving adult beverages.

Black Coffee (1417 Vaughn Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-782-9867) is East Fort Worth’s spot for award-winning Coffee, Tea, and pastries! They infuse global flavors into their craft beverages.

The Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Ste 8, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) is everyone’s favorite hangout for cold beer and great tunes. For the latest happenings, check out their Instagram page (@TheBoiledOwlTavern).

Brix Barbecue (1012 S. Main St, Fort Worth 817-386-4694) has long been a staple in the barbecue scene. However, their recent expansion to a new brick-and-mortar location on South Main, complete with indoor and outdoor seating, offers food enthusiasts a fresh and enticing new experience. Its open at 11am Thu-Sat for lunch, 10:30am Sun for brunch, and then later on Sunday evenings for Brix After Dark events. (Reservations are recommended on this night with the popularity of its Steak Frites, a culinary adventure not to be missed.) With a full bar available, patrons can complement their meals with a selection of beverages tailored to their tastes.

Buffalo Bros (TCU and Sundance Square) has consistently been recognized as an award-winning establishment since its inception. For over a decade, it has garnered accolades such as Best Sports Bar and Best Wings in Fort Worth Weekly’s annual Best-Of Editions. Buffalo Bros maintains its commitment to delivering exceptional food and refreshing beverages daily. Renowned for its delectable wings, the establishment also excels in crafting pizzas, sandwiches, and daily specials, ensuring a diverse and satisfying dining experience for patrons.

Cafe Modern (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-840-2157) has Friday night dinner seating on the patio from 5pm to 8:30pm. Chef Mora combines his love for creative cuisine with local flavors to deliver a menu featuring comfort food rooted in global influences.

Compatible Delights (5400 Woodway Dr, Fort Worth, 682-224-0999), once known as CD Vegan Trap, has relocated. They are now open at their new location, providing healthier options with flavor to the communities.

Courtside Kitchen (1615 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 682-255-5751) exists as a second home to its patrons. It’s a place to gather with family, friends, co-workers, etc., enjoy great food and drink, listen to music, and play a little pickleball while being treated with signature customer service from the Courtside Kitchen staff.

Electric Starship Arcade (5620 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, 817-479-6366) has live entertainment on the weekends. Every day, play your favorite classic arcade games while enjoying delicious arcade food, a great selection of craft, local beers, and hard ciders.

Enchiladas Ole (three area locations) prepares enchiladas just like the owner Mary’s mother used to make. They offer freshly made, authentic dishes daily without any preservatives, additives, or lard. As they launch their third location on West Camp Bowie, they are committed to continuing to delight the locals with their delicious enchiladas

Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-704-7444) is a great place to watch your favorite sports team, get a burger and fries, or dance the night away to live music. Along with great appetizers, burgers, and bar bites, the menu includes a variety of fresh chef-made entrées, sandwiches, pizzas, wraps, tacos, specialty spuds, desserts, and more. The brunch and dinner menus are available online.

Finn MacCool’s (1700 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-2121) is Fort Worth’s most reliable old-world style pub. Since 2005, they’ve been serving up drink specials, lunch/dinner daily, fun events, and more. Fáilte!

Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000) was founded in 2018 with the vision of bringing exceptional craft beer, great food, great wine, and fantastic live entertainment to our community. Fort Brewery is all about bringing people together in a fun, laid-back, and family-friendly environment.

Fred’s Texas Cafe (7101 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-332-0083) now serves up juicy burgers, chicken fried steak, and cold-ass beer at two Fort Worth locations. Come by for their daily specials, Mexican dishes, and local live music. More info at FredsTexasCafe.com.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen (5733 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, 817-551-3713) has lunch specials daily starting at $7.99. Come see Mamma and Papa Giovanni for an authentic Italian experience!

Hickory Stick BBQ (900 E Enon Av, Everman, 817-478-9997) has been family-owned and operated since 1976, and they know barbecue! “You’ve had the rest. Now try the best.” The meat is slow-smoked to perfection and melts in your mouth. Hickory Stick also offers catering and party rooms. Stop by today, and you’ll feel right at home.

J&J Oyster Bar (612 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-367-9792) is a local restaurant and bar that serves crawfish (when in season), oysters, seafood, and ice-cold beer. Wine is also available.

Kincaid’s Hamburgers (six Tarrant County locations) are made from the very best USDA Choice chuck available. Top your burger with bacon or chili, and add a side of fried okra or onion rings. Kincaid’s deviled eggs are world-famous, so don’t leave without throwing a couple of those down the hatch.

Kintaro Ramen (2801 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9013) serves award-winning Ramen and Japanese-based cuisine in downtown Fort Worth. Their creative takes on Ramen, and more are amazingly delicious.

The Lazy Moose (1404 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-708-3833) is a neighborhood bar located in the heart of historic Near Southside. It offers a cozy atmosphere perfect for bringing your friends, grabbing a cocktail, playing pool, and nibbling on delicious food. Plus, it has a dog-friendly patio.

Liberty Lounge (515 S. Jennings, Fort Worth, @liberty.lounge.fw) is a comfortable neighborhood bar in the Near Southside to meet old friends and create new ones at a place with a great patio and lively event calendar.

Lili’s Bistro (1310 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-877-0700) has been proudly serving a unique selection of unpretentious, global cuisine in an inviting and relaxed environment for the last 17 years. The nightly piano and live music beautifully fill the restaurant while you’re free to dine on their award-winning dishes.

Little Germany (6737 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 682-224-2601) is a family-owned and operated German restaurant that has happily served Fort Worth for more than a decade. Whether you are craving the perfect Jäger Schnitzel or delicious potato pancakes, this is the place to visit.

Los Vaqueros (2629 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-624-1511) is over 40 years strong as the place to go for Brunch, Lunch, and Live Music in Cowtown. Founded in 1983, it’s the perfect place to host your next party or banquet.

Lucille’s (4700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-4761) is a full-service restaurant and bar serving lunch and dinner seven days a week and breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. The menu is centered around “American Food (and cocktail) Classics” — popular American dishes made from classic recipes updated with today’s palate. The daily blackboard features fish specials that change daily.

Neighborhood Wine (1257 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-993-2696) was known until recently as the Grand Cru Wine Bar. Now, it has a different name and a new atmosphere. Come enjoy a huge selection of wines, delicious house-made small bites, shareable food options, and live music.

Nizza Pizza (401 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-877-3900) offers pizza, pasta, and other Italian selections for dine-in, delivery, and drive-thru. For the full menu, visit HysensNizzaPizza.com. “The only real Nizza is Hysen’s!”

Pearl Snap Kolaches (4006 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-233-8899) has undergone a refreshing update throughout the entire restaurant, introducing new menu items, revamped floors, updated bathrooms, and a fresh logo. While the establishment may have a new look, they are maintaining their West Texas eclectic charm for their local customers. Make sure to stop by and grab one of their amazing kolaches.

Pouring Glory (1001 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth, 682-707-5441) is the ultimate spot for delicious food, great beers, and enjoyable company. Whether you’re popping in for a speedy lunch or organizing an event, the Pouring Glory team is eager to assist you. Situated in the vibrant Near Southside area of Fort Worth, just a few blocks away from Magnolia on South Main Street, this restaurant boasts an award-winning tap wall and mouthwatering cuisine, making it the ideal spot for a delightful dining experience.

Rocket Roosters (7709 Camp Bowie West Blvd, Fort Worth, 682-419-5538) is the newest chicken place in the Camp Bowie area. In addition to serving fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings, and beer, they have a huge event space perfect for your next gathering or event.

Rogers Roundhouse (1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 817-367-9348) is designed to be an extension of your own backyard. The dog-friendly patio features TVs and picnic tables — great for large groups! — as well as live music. The casual yet wildly flavorful food menu puts a spin on classic Texas favorites and Mexican staples.

Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2116) has the best, most creative burgers in town. Not only do they offer specialty burgers and sides, but the restaurant also serves up fresh salads and great sandwiches. While Shaw’s is a family establishment, it also has a full bar with great happy hour specials and two fabulous patios.

Spice (411 W Magnolia, Fort Worth, 817-984-1800) offers traditional Thai cuisine in a modern, contemporary setting on Magnolia in the popular Near Southside district.

Taqueria Temo (2611 NE 28th St, Fort Worth, 817-625-4561) has two locations in Tarrant County. These folks will show you how Birria and Barbacoa Tacos are done! More info at TaqueriaTemo.com.

Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 South Main St. Fort Worth, @tarantula_tiki) is a Near Southside Polynesian cocktail destination. It debuted in 2020, offering an array of signature classic tiki and nautical cocktails infused with a hint of the macabre.

Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine (812 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8965) offers Chinese cuisine with a Texan twist. They have brought dumplings, Peking duck, and an extensive wine and sake selection to Fort Worth. With their welcoming staff and delectable food and drinks, Teddy Wong’s is a must-visit spot.

Thai Select (4630 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-731-0455) strives for the perfect balance on and off the plate. Innovative creations, local products, and real pure flavors cultivated from traditional Thai spices.

Tuk Tuk Thai (3431 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-332-3339) is a family-run independent neighborhood restaurant offering authentic home-cooked Thai meals in a contemporary setting. In limited Areas, it offers free delivery for orders over $20 or more.

Weinberger’s Deli (601 South Main St, Grapevine, 817-670-5729) is a Chicago-style deli that serves delicious meaty sandwiches and subs, including its most famous creation, the Italian Beef. Says Dan Weinberger. “We offer a pretty large menu so there should be something that will catch your eye, if not ask for something special.”

Wishbone + Flynt (334 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 817-945-2433) serves a seasonal menu of globally-inspired plates alongside craft cocktails with an amazing atmosphere and an eclectic wine list. Join them on inside or on their popular patio for Lunch, Dinner, and their ever-so-popular Weekend Brunch.

Zeke’s Fish & Chips (5920 Curzon Av, Fort Worth, 817-731-3321) was established in 1971 and have been providing “Peace, Love, and Fish & Chips” for 54 years now. A great atmosphere, delicious fish and friendly staff.