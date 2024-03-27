Given the closings of Lola’s, the Post, and Twilite Lounge over the past six months, coming up with a list of Fort Worth places offering bites along with live music seemed daunting at first, but that just meant I had to look beyond my tried-and-trues. While the days of grabbing a chopped beef sandwich from Dayne’s BBQ in between bands at Lola’s are long gone, there’s still plenty of great options to grab a nosh while you fill your ears.

On weekends and during special events at the Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832), performers set up beneath a covered stage in the corner of the Southside craft beer-and-burger emporium’s expansive, dog-friendly patio. You’ll hear a nice mix of covers and originals, as well as a wide range of genres from “singer who plays an acoustic guitar” to jazz, hip-hop, and “person who makes lo-fi beats.” Of course, the beer and bites are the main reasons why you go to the Lady, and, on both counts, there’s plenty to love. A quick convo with your server about new brews and the grilled cheese of the month will point you in the right direction.

Turns out the World’s Largest Honky Tonk can also boast about some pretty great grub! While you’re at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) waiting on sets from big acts like Whitey Morgan, Band of Heathens, and Dylan Wheeler, grab a bite from the Honky Tonk Kitchen — I recommend the salt-crusted baked potato, the Funky Town Hawt Chicken sandwich, and the Cowboy Crunch burger, as well as the Travis Tritt concert on April 6.

When Lola’s moved to the Southside, it was replaced by Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, 817-888-8914), flipping the script from its predecessor’s rowdy melange of rotating food trucks and beer-fueled, cowpunk iconography into a college crowd-pleasing, day-drinking dreamland of pastel hues and craft cocktails. The change might have been jarring for some, but for those who gave it a chance, they were rewarded with a solid menu full of stuff like Drunken Queso (made with Shiner-braised barbacoa), wings, and quesadillas. Cover bands rock the outdoor stage, but indoors, in Birdie’s Bourbon & Shine bar, singer-songwriters and live bands play their original tunes to enthusiastic young crowds.

Eddie V’s (3100 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-336-8000) is a longtime favorite because of its upscale surf and turf and its très chic happy-hour scene, where you’ll find good conversation, Oysters Eddiefeller, steak tataki, yellowtail sashimi, and a bevy of top-shelf craft cocktails, set to a score of mostly straight-ahead and pop jazz performed by a cavalcade of seriously skilled players.

The beer selection at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000) gives you a lot of great choices — if you like IPAs, you need to add Lady of the Haze to your list post-haste — and the food menu is as inventive as it is tasty. There is typical beer-pairing fare like wings, soft pretzels, and pizzas (the Pan de Campo is my favorite), but there’s also stuff like the whipped feta dip, Eggs Benedict on homemade focaccia, and live music by local performers and touring acts alike — Sir Mixalot played here once, and Ian Moore is coming in June.

Lots of people fretted about the move to the traffic circle, but by now Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344) has gotten comfortable in its new home in what used to be the Royal Falcon pub. Live music — primarily of the country, rock, and singer-songwriter varieties — still goes as good as ever with cold beer, cheap shots, and food-truck fare. Currently, that post is held by El Buey de la Barranca, specializing in Mexico City-style street food. Mags might have relocated, but it’s just as fun as you remember.

There was a recent ownership change at McFly’s Pub (6104 LT JG Barnett Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-8272), but you can still expect a very casual neighborhood-spot vibe (cheap drinks, local bonhomie), an eclectic mix of live music (singer-songwriters, cover bands, local rockers), and, as of a week or so ago, the food-truck operation of Aaliyah Zo, who serves up big burgers, tasty wings, and other booze-padding delights.

Shaw’s Patio Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2116) has been around since before Magnolia was cool, and it has stood the test of time on its selection of flavorful comforts like their big ol’ burgers, a badass brunch BLT that comes with a fried egg in it, and their signature housemade potato chips. And for the past decade or so, its patio has been home to a variety of open mics, karaoke nights, and even the occasional original rock band ready to get loud and rowdy.

The menu at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300) features flavors as big as the acts rocking its stage — when you consider that the Stockyards venue’s upcoming calendar includes shows from the likes of Chris Isaak, Taking Back Sunday, and Paul Cauthen, you ought to eat there even if you aren’t going to watch Waxahatchee play. Tannahill’s is a Tim Love joint, after all, so you’ll find fare ranging from oysters (grilled and raw) and chicken and cauliflower nuggets to a tasty fried bologna sandwich and an amazing cowboy ribeye.

Full disclosure: WineHaus (1628 Park Place, Fort Worth, 817-887-9101) is a gorgeous place to sip vino, enjoy conversation, and mellow out to live jazz jams on the patio, but if you’re hungry, your best bet is to order a pizza from the nearby iFratelli’s location and bring it over to your table. If you ask me, a few slices of tasty ’za, a bottle of red, and a nice mood soundtracked by some tastefully played straight-ahead and smooth jazz outdoors is one of the best date nights you can have in Fort Worth.