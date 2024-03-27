Know how crowded bars get on New Year’s Eve? Well, Easter Sunday is the restaurant equivalent of that. For most of the ideas below, you’ll want to plan ahead by making a reservation. As for me, there are a couple of places I’ll wait and hit on another Sunday. Happy Easter!

1.) Blue Mesa Grill (612 Carroll St, 817-332-6372) has brought back its all-you-can-eat lunch buffet on Wednesday for $12, so you might hang back and wait, but their Easter Brunch Mega Buffet 8am-3pm Sun will have a few extra goodies. The cost is $40 for adults, $12 for kids (ages 6 to 11), and free for little kids (5 and under). Reservations are strongly recommended. Call now.

2.) Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley Dr, Fort Worth, 817-755-5557) has special Easter events Fri-Sun, including an Easter Brunch at the Stockyards hotel’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar 10am-3pm Sun. Kids can enjoy complimentary treats, photos with the Easter Bunny, two golden egg hunts, and live bunnies in the hotel’s Backyard area. For more info or to book a stay, visit autoh.tl/6189X6q8d.

3.) Omni Hotel Fort Worth (130 Houston St, 817-535-6664) hosts its annual Easter Brunch on the second level with locally sourced items in a decadent buffet setting with activities for the kids, including an egg hunt, a petting zoo, and more 11am-3pm Sun. Food selections include breakfast chaffers, Belgian waffles, pasta, risotto, salads, soups, and a chef’s carving station with honey-glazed ham, Beef Steamship, Ora King salmon, and more. The cost is $78 for adults, $42 for children (6-12), and complimentary for kids ages 5 and unde. Reservations are required at OpenTable.com (Cast Iron). Seatings are available in 45-minute increments. For complete descriptions, including sides and desserts, visit bit.ly/34zPryN.

4.) Panther Island Brewing (501 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-882-8121) has partnered with Smoke & Bone food truck on a curated Sunday brunch menu noon-2pm Sundays, including Easter. There are three kinds of Eggs Benedict plates ($16-18) and avocado toast ($16). Still, the star of the show is the Hangover Burger ($18): a hand-ground brisket patty with candied bacon, IPF’NA cheddar cheese, a sunny-side up egg, pickled onions, fresh-made pickles, Hollandaise sauce, and a side of cheesy jalapeno grits or fresh fruit. There is also a mixed-berry parfait ($12) with low-fat yogurt, granola, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and local honey that is quite yummy. Along with the various Panther Island Brewing beer varieties on tap, you can also order mimosas for $2 each or $15 for a pitcher.

5.) If visiting Southfork Ranch (3700 Hogge Dr, Parker, 972-442-7800) is on your bucket list, Saturday may be your day. Enjoy an Easter Brunch with an egg hunt and an Easter Bunny souvenir photo for the kids from 11am-3pm. Brunch offerings include a strawberry spinach salad, pineapple-glazed baked ham, prime rib, herb-crusted lamb, a carving station, and lots of Easter sweets, plus complimentary mimosas for adults. Tickets are $36 at SouthforkEaster.Eventbrite.com.

6.) Taste Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, 682-233-1255) has a special pay-what-you-can Easter Brunch 9am-2pm Sun. You can pay what you can afford, what you would typically pay, or what you would normally plus a little extra. The full menu has yet to be announced, but the appetizer/small plate selections include bruschetta, a celery root and green apple soup, kale spinach salad, and a farro salad. That’s a good start! Reservations are recommended at TasteProject.org.

7.) Ventana Grille at Tierra Verde Golf Club (7005 Golf Club Dr, Arlington, 817-548-5047) hosts Easter Brunch 10:30am-3pm Sun with a buffet that includes a beef carving station, omelet station, parmesan-crusted chicken, Salmon Florentine, and more. The cost is $50 for adults, $25 for children (4-12), and free for kids ages 3 and under. For an additional $5, enjoy the Tito’s Bloody Mary Bar. Call for reservations.

8.) Reata (310 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-336-1009) offers a regular brunch menu that looks amazing, so I may wait and go another Sunday. Those looking to celebrate on Easter proper can head in 11:30am-2:30pm Sun. Choose from brunch favorites like huevos rancheros ($18), Eggs Benedict ($18 but add lump crabmeat for $6 more), and chicken-fried steak and eggs ($22). Lunch selections include Chicken Caesar Salad ($17), tenderloin with port wine sauce ($36), and chicken enchiladas with tomatillo cream sauce ($18). Make your reservation at Reata.net.