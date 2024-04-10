“Your World Series champion Texas Rangers” has a certain ring to it — one adorned with diamonds and a little Rangers history.

The local team recently unveiled their 150-gram diamond-studded World Series ring. Featuring more than 200 super-shiny stones and points, including sapphires and rubies, it was awarded to approximately 60 players, coaches, and onfield staff at a recent home game. The bright silver band breaks down the squad’s road to the championship with both visible and hidden stats and storylines from the season.

A removable top reveals the team’s 11-0 postseason away record, and “ROAD Dominance” accompanies the logos of the four teams the Rangers beat along the way.

Each ring also includes a small covering of a baseball from the actual games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“There was a lot of pressure when designing this ring,” said CEO Jason Arasheben from Jason of Beverly Hills, “not just because it was a first for the Rangers but because it is also our very first World Series ring.”

Based on the players’ reactions at the ceremony, the finished product is definitely a … hit.

In the market for some flashy ice? You can win your very own Texas Rangers World Series championship ring personalized by Jason via Rangers.com/ringsweeps now through Sun., June 23.

A frequent contributor to the Fort Worth Weekly, Ozzie Garza has been writing about the Rangers for more than 20 years.