Now that spring is here, it’s time to hit the links. No, not Colonial or Rivercrest. #fancy We’re talking the chain-links.

Disc golf around town has never been more popular. There are myriad reasons why Fort Worthians are picking up Frisbees and throwing them at “holes” made of chains, but a lot of the local players I talked to think it’s mainly because of the exercise, the fun, and the joy of seeing a plastic disc fly hundreds of feet no matter a player’s age.

Whatever explanation, we’re just glad to see people enjoying nature and moving their bodies. And putting their screens down for a sec.

Fifty-seven-year-old Brian Mace knows the deal. He started playing disc golf in 1991. A competitor and promoter from 1998 to 2008, he made a living from the sport as an event operator. He’s done it and keeps doing it simply because he loves the sport.

“It’s here for everyone,” Maces said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Crystal Haggerton, who’s been playing for 15 years, loves the sport because it’s fun and also because she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with friends. She’s also proud of her and husband John Haggerton’s work at Gateway Park these past five years. The Haggertons, who also help maintain Z Boaz Disc Golf Course, organize Sunday Gateway Dubz, a weekly bring-your-own-partner doubles match at Gateway Disc Golf Park, and are working with Mace to expand Gateway to two 18-hole courses.

“I love the game,” 38-year-old John said.

Along with a few dozen courses, North Texas is home to several retailers, including Ideal Discs in Haltom City. Co-owners Cory Myrick, Luke Robinson, and Jesse Widelipz agree that business has been slow recently, but they see newcomers all the time, quite a few of them women.

“Disc golf is a male-dominated sport just like basketball or any other sport really,” Crystal said. “Women are still working and will continue to work towards growing their sport respectively. It’s difficult for women no matter what sport you play, in my opinion.”

North Texas is home to seven ladies’ leagues, including Saucer Sisters and Chicks Chasing Chains.

Shelby Moore was playing a tournament in Waco when she met a couple women who ran the original Chicks Chasing Chains in Houston. That’s when Moore realized Fort Worth didn’t have a ladies’ group. “I went out of my comfort zone and decided to start Chicks Chasing Chains [here] four years ago, and it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Multiple courses in town and throughout North Texas host tournaments “all the time,” Crystal said. “The disc golf scene is booming, and I don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.”

She and husband John keeps it simple: “To newcomers, I say just get out and enjoy the game and nature.”