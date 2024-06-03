Casino & betting entertainment is a hot topic in many regions. This type of fun has yet to be fully legalized, and players find alternative ways to enjoy games for a bit of thrill. But…

Why travel to other states/countries or put yourself at risk by gambling on potentially illegal sites? Casino players can opt for the safer and more convenient option of crypto casinos, which have already been tested!

Top 8 Bitcoin Casino Websites

Here are 8 legit options for the best Bitcoin slots, the hottest card games, and more…

The following BTC gambling sites have been tested by thousands of gamblers (me included). All crypto casinos have proven that they accept players internationally, are proxy/VPN-friendly, collaborate with legit game providers, offer high-quality crypto casino games, have great social games and rooms, offer diverse crypto casino bonus markets, accept deposits instantly, pay in the shortest terms, and ensure helpful support.

Here are my experiences with every cryptocurrency casino! But before we start, please note that experiences can vary…

Well, I hope your sessions will be even better than mine.

Auditor/License: Curacao and Antillephone

Available Games: Crypto slots, blackjack, baccarat, poker (and variations), Bitcoin roulette, shows, dice, etc., and exclusive original games.

Welcome Bonus: Y’all getting nothing because I have no crypto casino bonus codes. Stake doesn’t give you anything unless you have a unique promo code from its partners, yeah :/

Why Choose Stake?

Stake has been the most popular online cryptocurrency casino for over 7 years. With 3,000+ games, they have one of the biggest assortments, gathered from 35+ legitimate providers, exclusive slot machines, original games, provably fair, no withdrawal limits, 24/7 support, 100% mobile-friendly, and includes English, Spanish, German, and more translations.

Stake Bitcoin Casino Reviews

The biggest hubs of Bitcoin casino reviews and players rank it high, usually taking points away for small inconveniences and issues that don’t disrupt gambling experiences. This online crypto gambling website is praised for diverse crypto casino games, fast registration, optional KYC, clear T&C, great UI, big payouts, VIP perks, and community.

The biggest bummer is the bonus system…

And yeah, there are several Stake Bitcoin casino reviews mentioning this issue:

I can only second this opinion. Yet, generally, this crypto casino deserves its reputation as a trustworthy and entertaining gambling hub for all kinds of players.

Registration and Verification

First, provide the details you can see in the screenshot above including Email, Username, Password, Birthday and Year, Phone (optional), and Bitcoin casino promo code (optional as well).

You can also use social media to create a Stake account. For example, I used my Google account about four years ago. Or… six?.. My bad memory aside, what’s the second step? ZIP codes? Real name? All that? WRONG (fortunately).

The second registration step is reading through the T&Cs (or scrolling them down) and clicking that you’ve taken time to understand responsibilities and limitations. Then just hit “Play Now,” and you can access the Bitcoin casino site as a registered member.

Regarding the second-level verification, you must provide your real name, banking details, and other identifying facts. You can skip this step using cryptocurrencies, but the Bitcoin gambling website MIGHT ask you to elaborate. I recommend filling in those details in advance to ensure you can withdraw instantly.

Stake Casino Bitcoin Deposit & Withdrawal Options

I reckon Stake accepts over 30 cryptos in European countries, but it may have selective payment options in other regions. Still, regardless of your location, you will most likely have an opportunity to use Tether (USDT), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), or Tron (TRX) —my pick.

I decided to use TRX on Stake for Bitcoin gambling for three reasons: Speed (3-5 minutes, plus or minus); Anonymity (due to decentralization), and Cost-effective (fees are $0.13-1.7).

I’m no DeFi advisor, though, and the choice is yours. Given my decision, payouts are super fast. Plus, Stake processes withdrawal requests instantly and demands no verification after you provide the needed facts when withdrawing for the first time.

The Best Games—ALL

Of all the best crypto casinos, Stake has the fattest collection of slot machines, with an assortment filled with creations by Pragmatic, Hacksaw, NoLimit, Play’n Go, AvatarUX, ELK, Gamomat, PG Soft, BGaming and other creators that normally deliver high-RTP games with epic bonus features, the coolest designs, and high max win caps for the maximum thrill of wins. 1,440 Bitcoin casino slots from this collection are bonus buy games, and 30-60 new releases are added to this crypto casino monthly. Stake casino has a really huge collection of various best online slots.

I must say that the best Bitcoin slots here are bulls for risky riders; the variance levels are aggressively high, meaning that you’ll most likely bet a lot before you get real grand prizes. I recommend that novices who want to take chances dig for low-volatility games or visit the “Enhanced RTP” section for Bitcoin casino slots that offer higher returns.

But also! There are, 78 exclusive titles, 41 dice and card games, 31 game shows, 16 Bitcoin roulette games, and 18 original games by Stake. And this collection grows daily.

Crypto Casino Bonus Offers

If you seek crypto casino bonus codes and perks, Stake has a wagon for you. Except that it’s empty. Although it is the absolute best BTC casino on all fronts, it lacks a welcome bonus and regular boosts that can extend or supercharge your session. There are some cool events, though, but again—most are for high rollers.

You can unlock some Bitcoin casino bonuses by becoming a VIP member. Having wagered $10K, you already get, Reloads, Cash, Rakeback, and Custom Perks.

All the next levels enhance these promos and make offers more frequent. For example, while Bronze, Silver, and Golden players get boosters or returns weekly/monthly, Platinum members (the highest levels) get some gifts daily.

Objectively, Stake’s bonus system is one of the weakest. It’s definitely better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick, though. Still, not a good option for Bitcoin gambling enthusiasts who are used to boosts.

Auditor/License: Curacao

Available Games: Video & classic slots, Bitcoin blackjack casino tables, poker (and variations), Bitcoin roulette, shows, dice, and crash games.

Welcome Bonus: 100% deposit bonus (+5 Bitcoins to your bankroll at max).

Why Choose Cloudbet?

Cloudbet has 10+ years in the market, over 3,000 games, options with X50K+ max wins, a huge live casino, over 70 Bitcoin blackjack casino tables, a unique loyalty reward system, Bitcoin casino no deposit bonus offers, and utilizes English, Spanish, and German languages.

Cloudbet Bitcoin Casino Reviews

Cloudbet has 8.3/10 stars based on real-player experiences on AskGamblers, but the platform reviewers give it only 5.8. ORDB’s expertise says that Cloudbet deserves 4.8/5 stars, and many other sites with Bitcoin casino reviews have similar results, plus or minus. Players love the Immediate payouts, Game collection, Fairness, Support, Usability, Security, and Bonuses.

Yet, the site is criticized for, Few exclusive games, Deposit fees, and Limited info. True, Cloudbet could provide more information about its payments, fees, and other limitations. Nevertheless, it’s still the best crypto casino players use for Bitcoin blackjack, other live experiences, and slot machines.

Registration and Verification

The registration and crypto casino login is quite similar to what Stake requires. Cloudbet is an instant-play gambling website, too, so you can access the games after providing your email, username, and password. While KYC is optional, it can be demanded on your first withdrawal, even in crypto.

Cloudbet Casino Bitcoin Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Apart from classic options like BTC, LTC, and ETH, this top Bitcoin casino accepts Solana, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Eos, Stellar, and many more coins: over 30 in total. I decided to use BTC here, so my withdrawals can take quite some time. The longest I usually wait is 8-11 hours. On good days, this online crypto casino delivers my winnings in 5 hours!

The Best Games—BITCOIN LIVE CASINO

Before anything else, visit Cloudbet’s Bitcoin live casino. I’m glad it doesn’t have statistics like Steam because if one day I see how much time I’ve spent in Crazy Time, I will do absolutely nothing that breaks the law, but I won’t be happy.

But also, I highly recommend Other shows (Crazy Coin Flip, Deal or No Deal, and Red Door Roulette especially), Bitcoin roulette online, Multihand blackjack, Texas Hold’Em, Dice games, and Baccarat.

Most gambling crypto games are provided by Evolution, the biggest studio creator in the iGaming industry, but there are also rooms by Ezugi, Vivo, and Pragmatic!

Crypto Casino Bonus Offers

Cloudbet can heal players who are traumatized by Stake’s bonuses. Cloudbet Bitcoin casino site has an epic welcome bonus of up to 5 Bitcoins (visit the site for T&Cs). Also, there are always Bitcoin free spins for selected games, and getting them requires low deposits of approximately $20 (or a crypto equivalent)! Yet, the best Bitcoin casino bonus offers are in the Marketplace…

Technically, these are Bitcoin casino no deposit bonus offers. You get them for Lightning Points you earn merely by playing any games you like or betting on any sports events! By the way, CloudBet is considered by many to be one of the best crypto sportsbook.

Some things you can “buy” for free are Bitcoin free spins with wagering (cheaper), Bitcoin free spins without wagering (pricier), Cash for slots and live casino games, and Sports bets. Or you can customize your perks!

Auditor/License: Curacao

Available Games: Video & classic slots, table games, shows, and betting with streamers.

Welcome Bonus: 100% casino Bitcoin deposit match (1 BTC at max).

Why Choose Metaspins?

Metaspins is an Award winner among the new crypto casinos, has a Diverse gambling game collection, an Amazing community, Huge jackpots, 2.5K+ games, is Anonymous, and Keeps no activity logs.

Metaspins Bitcoin Casino Reviews

Metaspins is one of the new crypto casinos, so it needs more time to get a solid portfolio of reviews. But it’s already become one of the best crypto casinos Spain. Although, even now, this BTC gambling site receives compliments for its Easy registration, Fast payouts, Fair games, Support, Perks, Events and more!

Like Stake, it is criticized for its bonus system. There used to be a solid reason, which I’ll explain later.

Registration and Verification

Email, password, “I’m not a robot” — that’s it. Then, you should verify your email, and you can start playing instantly. Still, again, there is KYC. Like with the previous websites, you might be asked to provide identifying details.

Metaspins Casino Bitcoin Deposit & Withdrawal Options

Unlike the hot BTC casinos before this, Metaspins only supports nine cryptos: Tether, USD Coin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Tron.

I reckon double-struck lightning is slower than Metaspins’s withdrawal processing system. The payouts are always fast. Although I use BTC here (quite a slow coin compared to alternatives), the website delivers my winnings in a few hours, never taking over five!

By the way, it pays the fees for you.

The Best Games—MEGAWAYS

If you seek many ways to have fun and win money, Metaspins’s collection of reels can give you over 200K ways to win in a single gambling game. There are epic creations with various themes provided by NetEnt, Play’n Go, Hacksaw, BluePrint, Ygdrassil, BetSoft, GameArt, Habaner, Swintt Mancala, and other iGaming giants! The full list of providers has 50 big names in it.

I must also highlight that Metaspins is great if you’re a casual gambler who prefers small bankrolls and mere fun. The website has a section with low-risk games created just to entertain, not to change your life with skyscraping winnings.

There are also bull slots with aggressive volatility levels for risky riders, so you can place big bets and win big, too!

Crypto Casino Bonus Offers

Metaspins’s bonus page was…misleading, to say the least. There were several banners, but some were not bonuses; more like ads that recommended you try a particular game or info pages explaining how the loyalty system works. That time was a year ago. So, the reviews are quite outdated. Today, Metaspins has many boosts you can use! Many are part of the loyalty program:

Becoming a loyal member lets you have Access to exclusive events, Enhanced bonuses, Cashback, Rakeback, and more.

I recommend playing the “double-speed game of the week” because this promo offers you faster leveling up for spinning selected slots. All players are eligible, and there are no wagering challenges or anything like that: play and boost your account faster!

For perks you can claim without loyalty conditions, your next stop is the “New Galaxy of Rewards.” Metaspins gives all members random bonuses, such as Bitcoin free spins, extra cash, or lottery tickets. Check your email or the Rewards panel to see the offer!

Plus, there are daily jackpot draws with lottery tickets you can earn by depositing (the casino automatically rewards you) or buying.

Many players win daily! The rewards can be $2K, but many may get $15 prizes. It can be small but still nice—free money for more fun!

Auditor/License: Curacao and Antillephone

Available Games: Slots, live casino, various table games, and crash games.

Welcome Bonus: 350% welcome package + 200 FS maximum (the bankroll boosts and FS depend on your deposit amounts).

This is a 100% Web-3 decentralized crypto casino players can use anonymously to access the newest releases—worldwide! Overall, Wild.io is STUNNING for its assortment: 100% provably fair, 5,887 gambling games, 4,953 video slots, 582 live BTC games and more!

Bonuses

Bonuses (20+) include events, tournaments Bitcoin casino (no deposit bonus for new players), Crypto casino (bonus codes in notifications/email), 10% live game cashback daily, 20% weekly cashback, X0 wagering (VIP cashback, 20% max), 50% reloads on Wednesdays, 200 Bitcoin free spins weekly, +125 FS extra for VIPs, Random rewards, Wheel rewards, Loyalty perks, Referrals Daily challenges and more!

Info & Communities:

The comprehensive help center offers fast & secure chat, a Telegram community, a Discord server, and guides.

Payouts:

In BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, USDT, ADA, XRP, and TRX

Withdrawals up to 1 business day.

Registration is instant and requires only email verification to let you play. KYC? Optional.

This instant-win casino is definitely among my personal favorites; after a year of gambling here, I reckon I will use it for 3 more years at least!

Auditor/License: Curacao and Antillephone

Available Games: Slots, live casino, game shows, and more.

Welcome Bonus: 200% + 50 FS

That’s another banger with diverse games and hot new releases from the best providers. Its slots and stuff are great, but I highly recommend the Bitcoin roulette collection:

The Bitcoin roulette lobby has diverse options with games for casual players who bet for giggles and jokes, but there are also golden rooms for those who want the adrenaline of big wins. Many games also have flexible bet limits, so you can risk as low as $1 in crypto or 2 ETH at once.

But also, this casino is worth visiting for its promotions including 100+ Bitcoin free spins on selected games weekly, 2 deposit bonuses on Wednesdays, Cash and FS on Saturdays for playing selected slots, Cash prizes for playing live games on Sundays, Mystery drops in collaborations with big providers, and Loyalty perks.

Other live and single-player games include 65 blackjack options, 30+ baccarat dealers, 30+ live shows, 15 poker rooms, 1K+ video slots, and New games often.

Social interactions include Fun Discord server, Telegram casino, X (Twitter) community, and Facebook community.

Instant support includes a Huge help center Blog and guides and Friendly managers.

In terms of convenience, it was designed primarily for mobile devices and includes English, Español, and Deutsch languages.

As for payments, over 20 cryptos are accepted including, Popular & meme coins. You can buy right on the site. Native LBLOCK crypto unlocks instant transactions. Withdrawals normally take up to 2 business days, depending on coin and chain. Chef’s kiss.

Auditor/License: Betpanda is a new crypto casino without a license, but it operates in Costa Rica, where it does not require one to operate legally. The site offers RNG-powered games from legitimate providers only. Plus, I tested the withdrawals, and they work.

Available Games: Slots, live games & shows, Aviator, plinko, mines, and more.

Welcome Bonus: 100% bankroll boost of up to 1 BTC.

Betpanda might seem like a small new crypto casino. It is new indeed. It’s definitely not small, though. With over 3K games in the assortment, it offers creations by Evolution, Pragmatic, Play’n Go, Hacksaw, and other golden-level companies that deliver the highest-quality games.

Additionally, Betpanda is 100% anonymous, secure, and KYC-free. The only bits of data it collects are your email and password (essential for account maintenance) and some information from cookie files you can limit or disable (internet connection, device, interactions with the site, etc.).

Some extra reasons to check out this our include Game diversity (3K+ games, New releases often, Most popular slots, 10/10 collection of megaways, Many themed slots, 50+ jackpot games, Game shows, Texas Hold’em, Bitcoin blackjack, Bitcoin roulette, Baccarat, Craps, Sic Bo, Mini-games, High-roller and novice-friendly games alike; Mobile gambling (Android and iOS apps are available, and it’s primarily designed for smartphones and tablets); Payouts (in BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, USDT, BNB, and more, Players can request payments in specific coins that are not on the list, and the casino pays in approximately 2 business days).

If you are a mobile gambler who values anonymity over everything else, Betpanda is your priority destination in the world of Bitcoin casino entertainment.

Auditor/License: Curacao

Available Games: Crash games, jackpots, slot machines, table games, etc.

Welcome Bonus: +100% of the deposit to your bankroll (1 BTC at max)

This is a Bitcoin casino players can use for any game. I might be making a mistake mainly using it for crash games… The assortment is amazingly diverse. This best online casino will be a great choice for players from Greece and other EU countries.

Anyways.

There are 94 crash games by Spribe, Smartsoft, BGaming, Microgaming, Hacksaw, Darwin, Onlyplay, Pragmatic, Turbo and more creators.

I’ve honestly never seen a crash game collection that huge and rewarding. My favorites are Aviator by Spribe (no comment), JavelinX by Turbo, Bayraktar by Turbo, Heads and Tails by Bgaming (10/10 for novices), Tigrinho Guloso by Darwin (great for riskier players), Lucky Clover and Lucky Coin by Onlyplay, and, to be honest, the whole collection.

But also Empire.io is just great for USDT gambling enthusiasts for regular slot tournaments with USDT prizes, 20% USDT cashback, Fast Tether withdrawals (up to 4 hours).

This gambling website also accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Binance, and other cryptos.

Auditor/License: Curacao

Available Games: Seven Bit Casino has over 7K games. There’s… everything.

Welcome Bonus: 4 deposit boosts (225% + 250 FS total)

Of all the best Bitcoin casinos, 7Bit is the biggest one, with 7,000+ titles from over 100 providers, and this collection grows daily. Do your crypto gamble routine here for 10 years, and you will still have at least 3K games to explore.

I’m not even going to list all the available games: it’s obvious that this giant wins on the quantity front. Regarding quality, I must say that most games offer high returns, great graphics, and cool bonus features, but some titles are not so entertaining, which is understandable—all 7K games cannot be perfect.

What about the best part of it, jackpot slots?

All are crafted by providers I’ve already mentioned and many other huge iGaming companies that offer the hottest games. Many games have several jackpot prizes. The variety of themes is amazing. All games are mobile-friendly. Additionally, Seven Bit Casino is a hot pick for bonuses!

Having registered, you get the welcome bonus: First casino Bitcoin deposit—100% + 100 FS; Second—75% + 100 FS; Third—50% bankroll boost; Fourth—100% + 100 FS. (Bitcoin free spins only work for specific games! Visit the site for T&Cs.)

There are also regular bonuses: 25% + 50 FS on Mondays, 35-100 FS on Wednesdays, 1-20% cashback and exclusive perks sometimes. You can also get 50 FS by joining Seven Bit Casino on Telegram!

Not Only BTC: 3 Best Bitcoin Alternatives for Fast Withdrawals, Low Fees, and Anonymous Play

All websites I’ve listed accept various cryptos; some let you play with 9-10 coins, while the top websites work with over 20 cryptocurrencies. Among all those options, which are the BEST ones… and for what?

Moreover, Bitcoin is quite old and inconvenient due to various factors. First of all, it’s just an old blockchain with low TPS (five, plus or minus)—that makes transactions slower than a snail race. Additionally, the BTC crypto coin tends to get stuck because the network gets congested since SO MANY people use this old chain.

Okay, so what are the most optimal alternatives? You can use…

#1 Solana (SOL): The Fastest One

Remember the five TPS of Bitcoin? Well, Solana’s throughput per second is 65. Thousands. 65,000 per second, yes. In peer-to-peer cases, the receiving wallet can get the money in seconds. Sometimes, when there’s an extra step with exchanges, Solana coin transfers can take 20-50 seconds. Plus, SOL’s architecture is generally highly parallelizable and scalable, so network congestion is rare. The best crypto-gambling site that accepts Bitcoin and Solana alike is Cloudbet.

#2 Tron (TRX): Super Low Fees

According to the Bitcoin average transaction fee historical chart on BitInfoCharts, BTC fees are around $3.7. Which I consider a total lie.

Bitcoin fees can be insanely high, and they change all the time. Even $15 fees are unpleasant to some, but many players (especially high rollers) report $1,000+ commissions. Quite often, that results from transfer errors or mistakes from the human factor opera; yet, the Bitcoin Network is old, yet again, and needs more resources to function. In any case, we cannot deny that there are better BTC alternatives with much lower fees.

In contrast, what are TRX commission costs? A regular TRX transfer has a fee of $0.13. TRC20 token transfers can be a bit more expensive: $1.62. Additionally, TRX is much faster than BTC, so that’s low fees + speed for you. TRX is my coin of choice for Stake online casino. Metaspins accepts it, too.

#3 Monero (XMR): The Best Coin for Total Anonymity

Bitcoin isn’t even anonymous! So are Ethereum and many other popular coins since they offer selective confidentiality and can easily be traced. Monero (XMR) was created to address this anonymity issue and resulted in a 100% privacy-focused and censorship-resistant blockchain where transactions are totally anonymous by default. 10/10 crypto casinos that accept XMR are Cloudbet, Stake, and Wild.io.

Final Words

Everyone who reads this part of my article will win a jackpot in 2024-2025.

Jokes aside, I wish all fellow players a very pleasant session today, tomorrow, and every single day they gamble! With the top cryptocurrency casinos trusted by players worldwide, you can access the hottest games, engage in the highest-quality live experiences, and supercharge your play with the fattest bonuses.

Best of luck! See you at the card table.

DISCLAIMER

This article is for entertainment and information. Gambling is for persons who are 21 or older. All bets made on any online gambling site are the bettors’ responsibility. T&Cs apply.

This entertainment can be addictive. Free resources for players who face addiction are here: gamblingtherapy.org.