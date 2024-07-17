New Zealand and the US are among the most gambling countries, where the sector is well-developed. According to surveys, over 80% of Kiwis play casino games or place bets regularly. At the same time, the number of people who reported gambling at least once in their lives reached 85% in the US.

The increased consumer demand for this risky activity forced governments to implement appropriate industry regulations, guaranteeing transparency and minimizing harm to the countries’ populations. Let’s look at appropriate legislation in NZ and the US and explore their similarities and differences.

Current State of Online Casino Gambling in New Zealand

As mentioned, gambling is a fairly popular entertainment in the country. Undeniably, digital casinos are becoming increasingly in demand due to their accessibility and convenience.

Recently, the rise of $10 deposit casinos has made online gambling more attractive by allowing players to start with minimal investment while still enjoying substantial benefits and rewards. Usually, players opt for 10-dollar deposit CasinoDeps sites with bonus offers and explore the slots world immediately.

The country’s regulator prohibits domestic gaming platforms, but foreign operators can enter the market without restrictions. Therefore, users can explore a broad range of digital casinos with numerous benefits, significantly increasing interest in this pastime among the Kiwis.

The Market Size and Statistics

The gambling market is growing globally, and New Zealand is no exception with the industry catering to users above the legal gambling age of 20. The industry revenue in 2023 was approximately $1.12 billion, projected to reach $1.25 billion by the end of 2024.

The estimated penetration this year is approximately 10.7%, while on average, each user spends around $2.200 on gambling annually. Quite impressive statistics, aren’t they? According to all prospects, the industry will continue growing rapidly, and technological advancements are among the primary drivers for such development.

The Industry Regulator

The Department of Internal Affairs is the main authority regulating all online and offline gambling activities in the country. The body controls the entire industry within the country, regularly updating the valid legislation and ensuring that all processes are transparent and all operators comply with the latest requirements.

New Zealand Gambling Commission is another independent body that operates under the Gambling Act 2003 . The authority issues licenses and makes enforcement decisions in compliance with the Secretary of Internal Affairs.

The Present State of Gambling in the USA

The industry landscape in the US differs from that in New Zealand, as each separate state has independent regulations. While gambling is not prohibited in most regions, appropriate legislation varies. Currently, Utah and Hawaii are the only states where no casinos are allowed. Others provide access to gambling activities, but players should consider its conditions, relevant regulations, and age restrictions.

Current Revenue and Stats

Unsurprisingly, the gambling revenue in the US is significant, considering its high population and increased demand for casino and betting services. Reports indicate that the industry income reached $66.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow in the following years. According to research, the figure is 10% higher than that of 2022, which shows increased demand from customers.

At the same time, reports indicate that up to 1% of US residents are at risk of problem gambling behaviours, which is an issue that should be addressed as soon as possible. The country’s regulatory bodies implement stricter measures to decrease the number of addicts and provide a safer environment in casinos and sportsbooks.

State-by-State Regulatory Bodies

Since the US doesn’t regulate gambling at the federal level, varied states have their independent regulatory authorities. The general conditions are pretty much the same, including restrictions on unlicensed gaming and betting establishments and secure and fair conditions for all market players. The main difference lies in the allowed gambling age and restricted activities.

Gambling is most developed in states like Nevada, New Jersey, Illinois, and South Dakota. The appropriate regulators are the Nevada Gaming Commission and Gaming Control Board, New Jersey Casino Control Commission, Illinois Lottery, and South Dakota Commission on Gaming, respectively.

Key Differences in Online Gambling Regulations

In general, the gambling industry is similar in many aspects to that of the US and New Zealand. The two countries allow casinos and sportsbooks, increasing customer engagement through the broad accessibility of slot machines, games, and betting options.

Moreover, both states have appropriate industry regulators who control the sector and provide updated requirements for all market players. However, there are still several differences that strongly differentiate the two countries in terms of gambling legislation. First, online gaming establishments based in New Zealand are strongly prohibited.

Operating or visiting them can lead to severe penalties; instead, Kiwi players have no restrictions to join overseas digital casinos. Multiple international gambling operators enter the country’s market and provide locals with licensed and secure conditions. Conversely, the US has no restrictions on online gambling once the websites are certified by regulatory authorities and comply with the state’s requirements.

Another difference lies in the fact that the NZ gambling industry operates under the control of one regulator, which covers the entire country. Instead, the US allows state governments to impose specific laws that are valid across the region. Therefore, conditions vary in Nevada, New Jersey, Indiana, and other states. Players should check the relevant local legislation to ensure they gamble in compliance with the law.

Final Thoughts

Even though the NZ and US gambling industries have some differences, they are both rapidly evolving. Customer engagement is mainly growing due to the availability of the iGaming sector, with unlimited online casinos and sportsbooks.

The two countries also boast majestic brock-and-mortar gaming houses, operating legally and accepting locals and tourists. The trend is projected to continue, so gambling lovers in the US and NZ will definitely see significant improvements but stricter regulations in the following years.