“Best Of”s and listicles are everywhere these days, but remember our Best Of dates back to 1996. You can reasonably say our institutional knowledge of everything that makes Fort Worth one of the best places to live in the world is unmatched, so prepare to be wowed by all the choices made by not only our esteemed, award-winning critics but by you, our loyal readers.

In a few instances, our crits and readers agree, but it’s way more common for you guys and us to differ, a beautiful thing — the more voices, the better.

As with all 28 Best Ofs we’ve put out over the years, our coverage remains the same, bringing you the best in the areas of food, arts and culture, retail, people and places, and the nightlife scene. What’s most encouraging about this year’s issue is all the new names. So many first-time winners. While we love all the perennial bests, the fact that new names dominate has got to make you feel good about our city’s future. I know we’re feeling the hope. How ’bout you?