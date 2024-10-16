Promotional Feature

A lifetime of “never taking no for an answer” took celebrated journalist John Quiñones from migrant farm work and poverty to more than 30 years at ABC News and the anchor desk at 20/20 and Primetime. Along the way, he has broken through barriers, won accolades, and become a role model for many.

Quiñones’ powerful story has resonated with audiences around the globe. Raised in a family of Mexican immigrants in San Antonio, Texas, he defied the odds, earning degrees from St. Mary’s University and Columbia University. Throughout his career, Quiñones has reported on critical social issues and covered some of the world’s biggest cultural moments. Along the way, he has earned many awards, including seven national Emmys and a Peabody.

Quiñones is the creator and host of the long-running hidden camera show What Would You Do?, which places ordinary people in ethical dilemmas to reveal human nature and promote social responsibility. Approaching its 17th season, the show has made him a household name known for championing integrity and empathy.

Beyond television, Quiñones has authored three books — including the recent One Year in Uvalde: A Story of Hope and Resilience, co-authored with journalist Maria Elena Salinas—and become a sought-after speaker, inspiring audiences to believe in themselves, pursue education, and always do the right thing. His life story and compelling message continue to uplift people everywhere.

