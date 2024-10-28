Online games have always been popular among players. The games are available online and most of them are simple to play. The online platform, the internet, makes games more accessible than ever before. The most popular online games are online casino games.

Thanks to the possibility to earn some cash prizes, online casino games are a top entertainment form nowadays. The biggest advantage of online casino games is that you can play them in the comfort of your own home. The top providers offer special promotions and bonus packages in order to attract more customers.

Online Casino Games

Certainly, the most popular online casino games are the same as the one in the land-based casinos. Those are poker, roulette, and blackjack. The latter is one of the most popular games in general in the USA. Known as 21, the game has been popular in the last one hundred years. Later on, the game has spread in all the countries around the world. It’s easy to find a blackjack game in any online casino site.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a competitive casino game where you can earn some cash prizes. In fact, the players are trying to beat the house edge in order to win some cash prizes. The point of online blackjack is that the sum of the card numbers doesn’t exceed 21. The player’s cards are all face-up, while the dealer has one card face up and the other card face down. The players always have to act before the deal, which gives a slight advantage to the house.

Best Starting Hands

To increase the chances of winning a game, it’s important to have a good start. The starting hand in blackjack can either make it or break it. Some of the best starting hands in blackjack are traditional 21, soft 18, hard 11, hard 20, and soft 20.

The original value of the soft 18 is 0.3996. This means that throughout the game, the players will $39.96 on every $100 wagered. The player needs to double bet every time the value is bigger than 22. The next starting hand is the hard 11, which means the total of the first two cards should be 11.

When the players have a total of 10 from the first two cards is a good starting hand. On every $100 wagered, the players get $79.15. The most profitable starting hand in blackjack is the natural 21. The payout ratio is 3:2. You never lose with this hand, you either win or it’s a tie.

Worst Starting Hands

On the other hand, you lower your chances to win with a bad starting hand. The worst possible starting hand is when the players have a total of 16 against the dealers 10 cards up. The second worse starting hand is when the total of the cards is 16 and the dealer has an ace card. Lastly, the third-worst starting hand is the card’s total of 16 against the dealers 9 cards up. The player loses $50.93 on every $100 wagered.