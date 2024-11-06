For the fine folks of Nightshade Burlesque, every season is spooky season. Even so, they managed to crank up the dial for their November 1 show at The Cicada on the Near Southside. The night held a little something for everyone, from disco-inspired dance numbers to stripteases from the devil herself.

Qween Quan, a drag and burlesque performer from New Orleans, joined the regular cast this month.

“I think of my drag as my inner child’s babysitter,” they said before the show.

Quan said they use the artform to explore concepts that have been on their mind for a very long time.

The ladies of Bronze Garden opened and closed the evening. Founded in May by Cherry Antoinette, the Dallas-based troupe is reportedly North Texas’ first and only all-Black burlesque outfit.

“I didn’t have as much representation when I got into burlesque,” Antoinette said. “The erasure onstage shouldn’t be as broad as it is.”

A burlesque performer with eight years’ experience, she acts as a mentor to others looking to learn the craft.

Antoinette, Kokoa Ossani said, “took me under her wing and brought me into the world of burlesque. I don’t think I would’ve made it to where I am without her.”

Ossani was joined by Sakura Browne, who was on medical rest and did not perform this evening. All three women have backgrounds in dance.

For performers, burlesque serves as a space for creative expression with very few limitations.

“You get a lot more say in what you do,” said Nightshade’s Sodi Moore, who studied dance in college but found more artistic freedom in burlesque. On this particular evening, they put on a strangely titillating number as none other than Oscar the Grouch.