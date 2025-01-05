Friday night, nearly 100 people held a rally and candlelight vigil outside the Tarrant County Corrections Center to remember the 70 inmates who have died in custody at the Tarrant County Jail since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017. The chant of “no justice, no peace” rang throughout the evening. After a prayer led by Joshua Lucas, co-chair of the interfaith advocacy group the Justice Network of Tarrant County, Tarrant County Democratic Party County Chair Crystal Gayden read the names of the deceased, including Mason Yancy. Just last week, on December 23, the 31-year-old Grapevine resident and co-founder of Open Carry Texas was arrested on drug charges and last Friday died from an alleged lack of medical care for diabetes. Tarrant County Young Democrats member Sam Hallerman urged city leaders to create meaningful change and called for Waybourn’s removal. The Tarrant County Jail is in the top three in the state for inmate deaths since 2017, and a jail standards review in December 2023 found the jail not in compliance. Sheriff Waybourn has continued to blame drug use and alleged border problems for his stark inability to keep his inmates safe. Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons ended the evening by calling for accountability across the board.