Yay Casino is a relatively new social gaming site. However, it’s already one of the most popular thanks to its variety of games. The Yay Casino no deposit bonus of 100,000 GC and 10 SC is also a major draw. When you sign up, you can play several ocean-themed online slots for free. We’ve listed out the most popular ones below:

Ocean Catch

Developed by Evoplay, the Ocean Catch slot takes you into the depths of the water world. The game comes with a 96% RTP, which is quite favorable. However, the biggest draw is the 750,000x maximum multiplier.

After claiming the Yay Casino no deposit bonus , you can start spinning the reels of Ocean Catch immediately. The symbols are mainly fish, but you’ll find some interesting Wilds. If you land them, they’ll help you catch more symbols for matching combinations.

Furthermore, Ocean Catch has a dynamite feature. When it activates, you can land even more matching combinations. The best experience comes from hitting the Bonus symbols, which triggers progressive Free Spins. It’s possible to hit Extra Spins and Wild Multipliers during the exclusive round.

Sea Fantasy

Pragmatic Play released Sea Fantasy to the amazement of many slot fans. At Yay Casino, you’ll find this game among the provider’s top titles. It has a high variance with a significant 96.02% RTP. Also, the maximum multiplier is 5,000x, which can bring good returns.

While playing Sea Fantasy, pay attention to the left side of the reels. It features a Plinko-like grid with a dropping ball. When the ball reaches the bottom of the grid, it unlocks a hidden surprise. You might land a Wilds or other notable symbols if you’re lucky.

Notably, this side Plinko game is the main bonus feature of Sea Fantasy. Sometimes, the ball may drop and reveal a multiplier ranging from 1x to 5,000x. That’s how you can potentially land the maximum multiplier.

Sea of Wealth

With Poseidon at the forefront, Sea of Wealth is one game where you journey to uncover the ocean’s treasures. Since it’s an Evoplay game, the slot flaunts a gigantic 602,850x maximum multiplier. Plus, its 96.12% RTP is the highest so far.

Rest assured that the Yay Casino no deposit bonus is more than enough to play this slot. For the record, the game is a classic with only five winning lines. Nevertheless, it doesn’t fall short in terms of bonus features. If you match the Trident symbol and Bonus symbols on the reels, you trigger the Bonus game.

Sea of Wealth keeps the results of the bonus game at random. You have to watch out as Poseidon performs his magic to know what you’ll get. That said, you can expect multipliers and jackpots of up to 1,000x.

6 Wild Sharks

The 6 Wild Sharks slot stems from a collaboration between 4ThePlayer and Silver Bullet. It stands out at Yay Casino with a 96.50% RTP and 4096 ways to win. Clearly, it’s one title that’ll give you more of your social casino coins in the long run.

One of the exclusive features of 6 Wild Sharks is the new Wild Choice mechanic. It allows you to customize your sessions and add locked reels. Guess what? You can have up to 14,893 Wild combinations.

In terms of bonuses, 6 Wild Sharks comes with free spins. You can trigger the round by landing 3 to 4 Scatters on the reels. When done, you score 15 free spins. The classic mode allows you to exchange your Wilds for free spins. To be specific, 6 Wilds get you 1 free spin.

Bottom Line

There’s no debate that Yay Casino has some of the best ocean-themed slots you’ll find anywhere. Ocean Catch, Sea Fantasy, Sea of Wealth, and 6 Wild Sharks are the best based on our review. However, there are other interesting titles to check out. Sign up today to start exploring them with your Yay Casino no deposit bonus.