Nora Mental Health Fort Worth is officially open and launching its services in Tarrant County. With Owners Matt and Bianca LaRue, the company is set to address the growing need for high-quality, empathetic, and effective mental health care in the community.

This new mental health clinic, located at 2920 Oak Park Circle Suite 102 in Fort Worth, is dedicated to improving mental well-being by providing accessible and comprehensive mental health support for individuals of all backgrounds.

Nora Mental Health Fort Worth offers a unique combination of services, including Individual therapy, play therapy (ages 6+), and telehealth therapy services, all designed to meet individuals wherever they are in their mental health journey.

With a team of experienced clinicians, the company takes an individualized approach to help clients overcome challenges such as anger management, anxiety, borderline personality disorder, depression, low self-esteem, migraines and epilepsy, OCD and chronic stress, postpartum adjustment, Tourette syndrome and tics, self-harm, stress, substance abuse, suicidal ideation, and trauma.

“Our mission is to break the stigma surrounding mental health care by offering services that are not only effective but also compassionate and personalized,” said owner Bianca LaRue. “We understand that mental health is deeply personal, and we’re here to help our clients create a healthier and happier future through growth and healing.”

Nora Mental Health Fort Worth is committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for clients, offering both in-person and telehealth options to ensure that help is available on their terms. If you’re in need of support, they are here to guide you in your journey of growth and healing.