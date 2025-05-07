Punk rockers Labels have just released a new album and have been gigging steadily in support of the 10-track White Hot. After playing Double Wide in Dallas and Rubber Gloves in Denton, the band will hit The Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) on Sat, May 24, and Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) on Fri, May 30.

Phantomelo is still going strong. Now with some new band members, the indie rockers have just released their first single in over three years. “Home” is a pleasant, easy-listening head-bopper with poppy keys and chiming guitar. The band’s next gig is Sat, May 17, in Richardson as part of the Wildflower Music Festival with headliners Sugar Ray and the Spin Doctors. Other local openers include Darstar, Dome Dwellers, and Raised Right Men.

Part 1 of Denver Williams’ upcoming album Let It Ride hits streaming platforms on Sat, May 17, when he will also perform at The Post (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth 817-945-8890) with Tommy Luke and Gabe McDaniel. The five tracks will be part of an upcoming 12-song record by the powerful Americana stylist. Let It Ride will be Williams’ third long-player (The Blooming Eye, Denver Williams & The Gas Money Live at Cloudland Recording Studios, Sing Along). Produced and recorded at three different studios (Studio 515 and EMP Studios in Fort Worth and The Cove in Arlington), Let It Ride was engineered by Gas Money drummer Peter Wierenga and mastered by Jordan “Son of Stan” Richardson.

Prog rockers Yandere just released their debut single, “Echoes,” and it’s a heavy headbanger with emotive vocals and guitar-grinding goodness. Their next show is 11pm Sat at Caves Lounge (900 W Division St, Arlington, 817-460-5510) as part of the bar’s 23rd anniversary. Casperflip, Crash Test, Basics, Drifters Atlas, and Olidaze are also slated to perform. What makes Yandere really interesting is that they recently founded an all-female queer-supportive record label called Scorned Productions.

Punk rockers A Dangerous Affair will be releasing a new single, “Candy Coated (Picture Perfect),” on Friday and playing a show that same night at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth) with Mutha Falcon and Dave Cave. Cover is $15.

Alt rockers Darstar will release a new single, “Milktooth,” to all streaming platforms on Friday. “It’s one of our hardest-hitting, most face-melting tracks to date, and we can’t wait for you to hear it,” posted guitarist Carson So. The song is out on Idol Records (The Wee-Beasties, DARYL, Aztec Milk Temple), and Darstar’s next show is at the Wildflower festival.

Troumatics frontman Stephen Troum says the country is run by a bunch of “insiders” and that we are all on the outside, but we’re there together. Maybe we can find some common ground. That’s the “positive message in this time of polarization” that is “Who Is on the Outside?,” a collaboration between the indie-rock band and hip-hopper ItsErnie. Produced by Mean Motor Scooter’s Joe Tacke at Cloudland Recording Studio last fall, the song hits all streaming platforms on Fri, May 16.

Rising hip-hop artist JDiggs Tha Prodigy is releasing an upbeat new single, “Sunset Dreams,” on Tue, May 27, on all streaming platforms. It’s his 19th single along with two albums and a handful of EPs since 2018.