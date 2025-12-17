As we do each December, the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association has picked its best movies of the year, and the big winner is One Battle After Another. The epic conspiracy thriller picked up awards for Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), and Best Director and Best Screenplay (both Paul Thomas Anderson).

And everybody else was fighting over scraps. Sinners managed to snag two awards for cinematography and musical score, while Sentimental Value bagged another two for supporting actor (Stellan Skarsgård) and best foreign film. Rose Byrne picked up the Best Actress award for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and Netflix took home Best Documentary (The Perfect Neighbor) and Best Animated Film (KPop Demon Hunters).

For a fuller accounting of the winners and runners-up, you can click here. If you’d rather here a fuller accounting of what I think of this past year in movies, check back on this space and I’ll have my picks for the best of the last 12 months at the movies.