Throughout March, The Weekly has some big plans. Along with our annual Weekly Women edition this week in honor of Women’s History Month, we’ll have a special section the following week with St. Patrick’s Day shenanigan opportunities. Then, towards the end of the month, we have our Zest 2026 magazine edition and our annual Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony.

Special Dates

Here are some links to last year’s March awesomeness to check out, plus the invitation to the music awards:

March 4: Weekly Women Edition

March 11: St. Patrick’s Day Section

March 25*: Zest Magazine: Eats, Drinks & More

March 29**: FWW Music Awards Ceremony

*Yes. It’s almost time for ZEST 2026!

March is when our annual coffee-table-styled guide to food, booze, and shopping for same is published. This piece will hit the stands on Wed, Mar 25, a week ahead of Easter Weekend, and will be kept by our readers as a reference throughout the season for where to dine, imbibe, and hunt for foodie finds.

**Finally, we have a date for the MUSIC AWARDS!

Save the date! We finally have some details for our annual Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony. It will be on the last Sunday in March at Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500), where we will celebrate our 2025 winners and new Hall of Fame inductees. What time does it start? Don’t know yet. Who’s playing? We’ll see. For more details, follow us at Facebook.com/FortWorthWeekly and RSVP on the event page.

