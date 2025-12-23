The much-anticipated, action-packed TNA shows return for two nights of history-making pro-wrestling at the Curtis Culwell Center (4999 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, 972-487-4700) on Thu, Jan 15 and Sat, Jan 17.

The Thursday night show at 8pm will see history made with the debut episode of TNA’s flagship weekly television show, Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing LIVE on AMC– TNA’s new television home in the U.S. Then, on Saturday at 7pm, TNA presents Genesis – TNA’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2026, with all championships on the line and scores to be settled.

Tickets for both shows are available at Tickets.CurtisCulwellCenter.com/p/ticket/tna-2026 starting at $56 for Thursday and $68 for Saturday, plus combo tickets area available for both nights starting at $124. Parking is $22.

All the TNA stars will be in town for this! You’ll see TNA Wrestling World Champion Frankie Kazarian, TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, plus Nic Nemeth, Moose, Mike Santana, Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard and many more. For post-show meet-and-greet opportunities, look for an announcement soon on Facebook.com/TNAWrestlingFB

About TNA Wrestling

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries, including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus, and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship. For more promotional info, visit TNAWrestling.com.