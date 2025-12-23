Created by Dr. Mulana Kerenga in the 1960s to celebrate traditional African and African-American cultural values and practices, Kwanzaa and its seven principles are being celebrated from Fri thru Thu, Jan 1, at local Black-owned business The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700). The festivities include music, performances, speakers, storytelling, and more.

December 26 – January 1, 2025

Kwanzaa 2025

Every day from 2pm to 4pm, there will be arts and crafts, games, pizza, and storytime in the Kwanzaa Kids Zone. All events listed below are free, family-friendly, and include a candlelighting ceremony. Most events will be streamed live via DockLive.tv.

Friday, December 26, 2025

Day 1: Umoja (Unity)

From 6:30pm to 9 pm, the Kwanzaa Collective is hosting an evening of food, music, and speakers.

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Day 2: Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

From 1pm to 5pm, the celebration hosted by Muhammad Mosque No. 52, a local chapter of the Nation of Islam, will include author talks, arts and crafts, drumming, family story time, food, music, and more. The African Village Drummers perform from 3pm to 5pm, followed by additional live performances, food, and vendors from 5pm to 9pm.

Sunday, December 28, 2025

Day 3: Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Before and after today’s festival at The Dock, two local churches are hosting special services. Pastor Kyev Tatum leads a Kwanzaa Celebration Service at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church (2864 Mississippi Av, Fort Worth) 11am-1pm, and Pastor Bell hosts a Kwanzaa Celebration at 6pm at Greater St. Stephen First Church (3728 E Berry St, Fort Worth). The main event at The Dock Bookshop is from 1pm to 5pm.

Monday, December 29, 2025

Day 4: Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

From 6:30pm to 9pm, the Ujamaa Night celebration will feature African drumming, food, and special speakers from several organizations, including 4 Da Brothers & Sisterhood Foundation, Brotherhood, My Sister’s Keeper, and Our Tribe.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Day 5: Nia (Purpose)

This evening, there will be a special Kwanzaa Candle Lighting Ceremony from 6pm to 7pm, followed by Dock Open Mic: Kwanzaa Edition at 7:30pm hosted by Mike Guinn.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Day 6: Kuumba (Creativity)

From 4pm to 7pm, there will be an art show with local visual artists.

Thursday, January 1, 2025

Day 7: Imani (Faith)

In the Kwanzaa tradition, today is a personal day to rest, reflect, and prepare for the New Year. Many people host their own Karamu Feast, a large, festive communal meal that brings together family, friends, and community to honor African heritage, unity, and culture through food, music, storytelling, and dance, with traditional African, Caribbean, and Southern dishes that symbolize abundance and ancestral connection. It’s a central Kwanzaa event focused on sharing history, culture, and delicious food, often including staples such as black-eyed peas, collard greens, and dishes from the African diaspora.