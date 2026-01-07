From banned books to weird movies, local art for sale to a deep dive into the techniques employed by national treasure Georgia O’Keeffe, there really is so much to talk about and experience.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

The secret-film series Weird Wednesday will hold its 50th screening, this one at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800), for what’s sure to be a packed house of raving film fans who do more than sit in silence at some of the most bizarre flicks ever committed to celluloid. The crowds always make some kind of collective noise during almost every frame of every movie, creating one of the most dynamic filmgoing experiences you can see in any theater. How will founder and curator Greg TeGantvoort top the last 49 screenings of bizarre classics? That’s easy. He’s keeping it a bigger secret, except that it will definitely be one of the weirdest things he’s ever screened for the biggest possible audience he can fit in the place.

“For the first time, we’re not telling anyone the genre of the movie,” TeGantvoort said. “It’s definitely going to be one of the weirdest, most baffling movies we’ve ever screened, but it’s fun. It’s a lot of fun.”

Arrive at 5pm for the Night Market and Macabre Alley (two rooms of vendors), then a vintage video preshow at 7pm followed by the main event at 8pm. For admission, the hall is requesting a pay-what-you-can donation, which will go toward the building’s restoration fund. — Danny Gallagher

Thursday, January 8, 2026

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) will host an evening of cocktails, conversation, and live music from 5pm to 8pm. At this month’s Second Thursdays at the Carter: Conversations & Cocktails, singer-songwriter Jakob Robertson will perform. Purchase drinks, including a specialty lavender gin-fizz, and light bites from the Carter’s food cart. Head of Conservation Jodie Utter will conduct a tour of select works that highlight the museum’s efforts in caring for and preserving the collection. Learn about the techniques of painter Georgia O’Keeffe through the conservation of her delicate artworks and gain first-hand knowledge of her processes with artist Brenda Melgoza Ciardiello. Inspired by “Red Cannas,” the first 200 people will capture images of flowers, then create watercolors of joyful floral abstraction. Then, Painting Conservator Gwen Manthey will share some of the remarkable discoveries she has made about O’Keeffe’s practice while conserving “Red Cannas.” An audience Q&A will follow her presentation. There is no cost to attend. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday – Sunday, January 9-11, 2026

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents The Sounds of Paris, a celebration of French musical artistry, at 7:30pm Fri-Sat and 2pm Sun at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). Led by Music Director Robert Spano and featuring acclaimed pianist Pedja Mužijević, this program opens with Maurice Ravel’s Pavane for a Dead Princess, continues with the finale of Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Hector Berlioz’s Love Scene from Romeo and Juliet, and concludes with Claude Debussy’s La mer.

Friday, January 9, 2026

For its first art show of the year, The Grackle Art Gallery (4621 El Campo Av, Fort Worth, 817-615-0681) is hosting Art Out Loud: Selections from the Grackle Collection. From 7pm to 10pm, this look back will feature pieces from the permanent collection, including works by Sibyl Allenson, Thomas Bruner, Michelle Garrison, Jim Goodin, Dennis & Isabella Gonzalez, Linda Little, Matthew Sacks, Robert (Robbo) Standlee, James Surls, and more. There will also be live music by Strung, Drawn & Quartered and Paul Crow Willis. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Tonight at 9pm marks the return of local tribute band Puce Floyd, who last performed in the late 2000s doing a four-piece arrangement of songs from Pink Floyd’s 1967-1972 catalogue. Featuring Big Mike Richardson (guitar/vocals), El Hicks (bass/vocals), Eric Hicks (drums), and Richard Zemcik (keys/vocals), plus Chris Holt (guitar/keys/vocals) and Kris Luther (bass/guitar/vocals) occasionally sitting in, Puce Floyd will perform Wish You Were Here and Animals in their entirety, with Colby Belk (sax) and Graham Norman (guitar/keys) joining the original members, at Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344). Tickets are $20 at MMLBar.com.

Sunday, January 11, 2026

The annual Jan Noir series is starting at Texas Theatre (231 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-948-1546). This year, they’re focusing on adapted graphic novels steeped in noir, a style defined by its dark, cynical tone and themes of crime, corruption, and moral ambiguity, rooted in the detective fiction of the 1940s and ’50s that reflected the post-war disillusionment of the time. The complete first season of David Lynch’s smash TV show Twin Peaks will be screened two episodes at a time every Sunday at 5pm starting today, then weekly at 6pm/7pm thru Sun, Jan 25. Tickets are $10 at TheTexasTheatre.com.

Tuesday, Jan 13, 2026

The Welman Project, a nonprofit that connects schools and other nonprofits with the community, is committed to igniting creativity, environmental activism, and social responsibility. With this in mind, and guided by a deep love of reading, the organization has created a monthly Banned Book Club. Why were these books banned? What information is prevented from being shared with such a ban? And why is that important? The Wellies are inviting you to the conversation — “Get into the nitty-gritty with us!” — at Leaves Book & Tea Shop (1251 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-710-2253) at 5pm to discuss The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck.