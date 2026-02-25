Thursday, February 26, 2026

At 8pm at the Grackle Art Gallery (4621 El Campo Av, Fort Worth, 817-615-0681), F#CK THIS!: A Raw Storytelling Show promises some much-needed collective catharsis as we celebrate that universal feeling many of us share right now. Featured performers include local artist Jordan Jeffreys, singer-songwriter Gabby Minton, and Portland performance artist ZigZag Rhae. Doors are at 7:30pm. As for the cover, simply pay what you can.

Speaking of stuff screwing off, Fort Worth aggro-popster Jeff Zero has really had enough of the “chilling weather” and has gone all in with his new protest song. Read all about “F*ck ‘Ice’ ” in this week’s Music section.

Friday – Sunday, February 27 – March 1, 2026

At Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012), the queer romantic comedy Bull in a China Shop is set amid the fight for women’s rights, spanning a four-decade relationship between Mary Woolley and Jeannette Mark, teachers at Mount Holyoke. Tickets start at $17 at AmphibianStage.com.

Also running this weekend, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Theater Center have collaborated to bring a new Theater of a Concert concept to Bass Performance Hall (330 E 4th St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-665-6000). Shakespeare at the Symphony will feature selections from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. Acting and music will intertwine as musicians and actors share the stage. Tickets start at $31.50 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Sledge Distillery (8210 Paluxy Hwy, Tolar, 817-888-8119) has another Hootenanny. From 2pm to 10pm, enjoy spirits, food (3pm-9pm), and entertainment, including an arts-and-crafts session where you’ll build your own hexagon-shaped plant propagation station (3pm-5pm), and live music by Shotgun Josephine (6pm-9pm). Admission is free, but the class is $37.50 per person. For more information, visit SledgeDistillery.com/our-events.html.

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Today marks the inaugural Maverick Con. UTA’s first-ever pop-culture convention with a cosplay competition, gaming tournaments, and panels with voice actors, including Daman Mills (Frieza in anime series Dragon Ball Super), and much more, is at E.H. Hereford University Center (300 W 1st St, Arlington, 817-272-2929) 11am-7pm. Tickets are $21.25 at UTATickets.com.

Monday, March 2, 2026

The UFC has partnered with Paramount+ for 2026, meaning pay-per-view screenings are a thing of the past. I’m sure sports bars will still be hosting UFC parties, but now you can too without spending a lot of extra money, as long as you’re a subscriber.

Meanwhile, Call Dad Real Estate is hosting a meet-and-greet with professional MMA fighters at Son of a Butcher (9649 Sage Meadow Trl, Fort Worth, 817-482-8998). From 6:30pm to 7:30pm, Ramiz Brahimaj (UFC welterweight), Macy Chiasson (Top 10 UFC bantamweight), Quinton Perez (Fury FC welterweight), and the undefeated Ramsey Brahimaj (XKO lightweight) will appear as part of Call Dad’s Sliders & Fighters. There is no cost to attend.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Get your fix of post-Olympics hockey at a Dallas Stars watch party at Rusty Nickel IceHouse (2836 Stanley Av, Fort Worth, 817-528-1682). There will be chances to win prizes, including autographed memorabilia, and food and drink specials throughout the game. Plus, it’s Steak Night with a featured menu by Chef David Hollister. The puck drops at 8pm. No cover.

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Did we do that? Rumor has it that after our cover story about the popular mystery movie night events (“Weird Wednesday,” Dec 30, 2025), the evil overlords at a corporation that shall remain nameless contacted the organizers about naming rights. The newly rechristened Mutant Bazaar is back with its next awesome (and still weird) Wednesday event at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800). The night market is at 5pm, followed by a vintage video preshow at 7pm, and the secret movie screening at 8pm. Tonight’s mystery movie is a surreal fantasy adventure. The event is BYOB, but food vendors will be on-site. Parking is free, but you’ll need cash for vendors and donations. Admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis. For more info, visit FWCinema.org/MB52/.

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Save the date! We finally have some details for our annual Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony. It will be on the last Sunday in March at Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500), where we will celebrate our 2025 winners and new Hall of Fame inductees. What time does it start? Don’t know yet. Who’s playing? We’ll see. For more details, follow us at Facebook.com/FortWorthWeekly and RSVP on the event page there.