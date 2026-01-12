On Saturday, over a thousand peaceful protesters in Fort Worth, and countless more in cities throughout the country, gathered in solidarity to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after an ICE agent fatally shot an unarmed 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis.

Renee Nicole Good’s death on Jan 7 came only one week after the end of 2025, the deadliest year ICE has had in over two decades, with the deaths of 32 detainees.

Good is one of several involved in recent ICE shootings. On New Year’s Eve, Keith Porter Jr. was fatally shot in Los Angeles, and Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras were both shot in Portland just one day after Good.

Those who gathered in General Worth Square showed up not only to mourn those killed and disappeared by ICE but to send the message that they want ICE out of Fort Worth for good.

Picket signs calling for ICE to be abolished, demanding justice for Renee Good, and reminding everyone of Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffery Epstein filled Main Street as the crowd provided a steady chant of “Fuck ICE.”

Protest organizers from progressive groups such as Indivisible12 and the DFW branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation emphasized the importance of community action now more than ever, sharing the story of Maher Tarabishi, an Arlington resident recently abducted by ICE.

“This is one of our community members who has been terrorized by ICE,” said one community leader from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, “and we demand that he come home and he can be with his family because families belong together.”

Maher Tarabishi, a 62-year-old Jordanian father and the primary caretaker for his disabled son, is currently being held in the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Dallas, leaving his son without the caretaking he desperately needs. For information on helping the Tarabishi family, visit @freemahertarabishi.