Dry January, Valentine’s Day, and Mardi Gras aside (we’ll get to those later), there are many other food and beverage events happening soon. Get out there and partake!

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

From 6pm to 9pm, TX Whiskey Ranch (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140) hosts Whiskey Wednesday at the distillery featuring barbecue by Jason Wilson of Meat Therapy and live music by the Squeezebox Bandits. Tickets are $11.99 at TXWhiskey.com and include admission and your first cocktail. Barbecue is sold separately. 21+ only.

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Chef Kelly Burton is holding a special Italian-themed cheese and charcuterie board-building class at Crystal Springs Hideaway (113 Roberts Cut Off Rd, Fort Worth, 682-224-2583) 6pm-8:30pm. The $100 per-person rate includes the bespoke board, which you take home at the end, plus a signature Italian cocktail (with a demo) and an Italian wine tasting. Call to reserve a space.

Thursday – Sunday, January 15-18, 2026

This weekend, Maple Branch Craft Brewery (2628 Whitmore St, Fort Worth, 817-862-7007) is celebrating comfort with a Gourmet Mac ’n’ Cheese Flight for $24. Four distinct styles of the pasta favorite will be paired with four craft beers: Four Cheese Mac topped with breadcrumbs and truffle oil paired with My Main Squeeze blood-orange hazy IPA; Hatch Green Chile Mac paired with Monkey Business hefeweizen; Nashville Hot Chicken Mac paired with Czech Ya Later Czech pilsner; and BBQ Mac with roasted pulled pork paired with Sir James Bock.

Also, Rockfish Seafood Grill has some anniversary deals for you. In honor of their 28th birthday, they are offering $6 volcano shrimp, $4 small Rock-a-ritas, and $3 cups of gumbo, plus receive $5 off the Fish Market menu items Thu-Sun. Rockfish locations near us include Fort Worth (6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 240, 972-685-4327) and Arlington (3785 S Cooper St, 817-419-9988).

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday is apparently for tying one on. Start at 10am with the 10th annual Bloody Mary Brunch & All-Western Parade Viewing Party at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (812 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3999) 10am-1pm. Tickets are $200 at WishWing.eJoinMe.org with the proceeds benefiting Wish with Wings, a nonprofit that makes dreams come true for young Texans with life-threatening medical conditions.

From noon to 5pm, Martin House Brewing (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177) hosts Winter Fest, its first party of the year, where bright neon retro clothing is encouraged. Think: ’80s ski-lodge hot-tub shindig. There will be a hot chocolate bar for the kids and adults, live music by Whiskey Boys, and there’s talk of burning down the Charlie Brown Christmas tree. A new version of Our Pet’s Heads Are Falling Off (8% Hazy IPA) is dropping, too. A $20 wristband at the door gets you one souvenir glass and four 12-oz pours off the wall.

Did you know that Fort Worth has its own Mardi Gras krew? Nor did I. Meet other members of the social group Mardi Gras Near Southside at 5pm at Liberty Lounge (1501 E El Paso St, Fort Worth, 817-569-4650) and join them for the annual Queer Crawl Bar Crawl from Liberty to neighboring Jackie O’s and Reflections. There is no cost to attend. Outrageous carnivale-themed attire is encouraged.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Are you drinking or not drinking right now? I have something for you either way. Cuisine for Healing (1614 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-921-2377), a local nonprofit dedicated to making nutritious, delicious food readily available to people combating disease, has a fundraising event coming up. Cocktails for a Cause will be at Atlas Cocktail Bar (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth) from 5pm to 8pm. If attending, a small donation at CuisineForHealing.org/Donate is appreciated.

For those laying off the booze, pick up a copy of next week’s Alive & Kicking issue and read about some Dry January options in the Last Call column.