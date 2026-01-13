This is my first year voting for the Online Film Critics Society Awards, and yesterday they announced their nominations for 2025’s movies. Unlike other film critics’ associations, OFCS does this instead of announcing winners outright. Now, we members will have a second round of voting to pick from the nominees.

(By the way, if you’re wondering why I haven’t been part of this association before, it’s because my previous attempts to join met with red tape that I won’t bother to rehash for you here. I’m just happy to be in the club now.)

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners came away with 16 nominations, more than any other 2025 movie. That number beats One Battle After Another‘s 13 nods. Paul Thomas Anderson’s movie seems to be picking up everything this awards season, so this qualifies as a mild upset, although the real upset would be if we actually named it the best movie of last year. Of course, you may recall I ranked Coogler’s movie higher on my top 10 list.

Check this space in two weeks’ time, when the award winners will be announced. In the meantime, have a look at the nominations and tell me what I should be voting for, or which films or performances we snubbed.